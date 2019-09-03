Macrophage Pharma Appoints Dr Søren Bregenholt as Chief Executive Officer

WINDSOR, England, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrophage Pharma Limited ('MPL'), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immunomodulatory small molecules inducing transcriptional reprofiling of macrophages to combat cancer and other diseases, announced today that it has appointed Dr Soren Bregenholt as Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Michael Moore, Chairman of Macrophage Pharma, said: "The Board is delighted to have attracted Søren to Macrophage Pharma. Soren's outstanding track record from executive positions in both biotech and pharma, as well as his extensive expertise and insight in immunology, will be invaluable as we further develop and commercialise our proprietary Esterase Sensitive Motif™ (ESM™) platform and evolve Macrophage Pharma into a leading biotech company."

Dr Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Macrophage Pharma, said: "I am excited to join Macrophage Pharma as CEO. The Company's unique and proprietary ESM™ technology platform is a compelling strategy for inducing transcriptional reprofiling of monocytes and macrophages and represents a differentiated approach to modulation of a centrally important regulator of the immune response across a variety of human diseases. I look forward to working with management and Board to unlock the full therapeutic and commercial potential of the technology in both cancer and non-cancer fields."

Søren Bregenholt PhD is a Danish national with an extensive operational and strategic track record from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. He previously held senior executive roles including COO and CBO at Danish biotech companies Symphogen and IO Biotech, respectively. As part of the global R&D Management at Novo Nordisk, Søren was responsible for the global R&D Strategy and External Innovation efforts. Currently, Søren serves as Chairman of the Board at the Danish-Swedish life science organization Medicon Valley Alliance. His academic career, at the University of Copenhagen and Institute Pasteur, Paris, has focussed on immunoregulation and immunopathology in cancer and other diseases.

About Macrophage Pharma

Based on its proprietary Esterase Motif Technology™ (ESM™) platform, Macrophage Pharma is developing a novel and unique class of small molecule therapeutics which modulate immune responses though transcriptional reprogramming of monocytes and macrophages to combat disease. The Company's novel ESM™ technology platform is designed to deliver small molecule drugs to macrophages in a highly selective manner. The company is developing multiple programs inhibiting key pathways in macrophages in disease including the lead, a macrophage targeted p38MAPi programme for cancer.

The Company was founded by the CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) and concluded a Series A financing in 2017 with CPF, Aglaia Oncology Fund II, Novo Holdings A/S and M Ventures. Please visit the company website for further information: www.macrophagepharma.com

