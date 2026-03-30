MacroValor and Favis Advanced Robotics Break Ground on 3,000 MW Hydrogen-Powered AI Campus -- America's Largest Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Project

Mount Hydrogen will integrate natural hydrogen energy, AI systems, humanoid robotics, and domestic semiconductor manufacturing on a single campus — eliminating U.S. dependence on foreign AI infrastructure.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroValor Corporation and Favis Advanced Robotics today announced plans for Mount Hydrogen, a 3,000-megawatt AI, robotics, and semiconductor mega campus to be developed in Austin, Texas. The facility will draw exclusively on MacroValor's natural hydrogen energy network to power continuous, zero-emission operations at a scale no existing domestic AI infrastructure can match. Initial site planning, partner evaluations, and infrastructure modeling are underway.

Seraphim Advanced Robotic System by Favis Advanced Robotics

The announcement comes as American technology companies face a convergence of compounding constraints: grid instability, foreign semiconductor exposure, and compute capacity far outpaced by the demands of frontier AI development. Mount Hydrogen is designed to address all three.

"The bottleneck for AI is no longer the model — it's the physical infrastructure behind it. Mount Hydrogen is how you solve energy, compute, and supply chain simultaneously, on American soil." — Stephen Favis, CEO, Favis Advanced Robotics

THE ENERGY FOUNDATION

At the core of Mount Hydrogen is a dedicated 3,000 MW natural hydrogen energy network, providing baseload power independent of the public grid and foreign energy markets. This energy architecture offers three structural advantages unavailable through conventional grid-connected facilities:

Cost stability: Long-term fixed energy costs insulated from grid volatility and carbon regulation.

Continuous uptime: Hydrogen baseload eliminates reliance on intermittent renewables for mission-critical AI training workloads.

Cooling capacity: High-density thermal management integrated directly into campus design for sustained GPU-class compute.

SUBVERTIO AI: ON-DEVICE INTELLIGENCE

The campus will serve as the primary development environment for Subvertio AI, an inference platform engineered for deployment on sovereign hardware — inside machines, vehicles, and defense systems — rather than in the cloud. Subvertio is designed for multi-modal reasoning across vision, language, and embedded control systems, with self-diagnostics and adaptive runtime optimization that allow it to operate without cloud dependency or foreign data pathways.

SERAPHIM: HUMANOID ROBOTICS AT INDUSTRIAL SCALE

Favis Advanced Robotics will manufacture and train its Seraphim humanoid platform at Mount Hydrogen. Seraphim is engineered for precision operation in defense, industrial, and hazardous environments, incorporating high-density proprioceptive sensing, nonlinear torque actuation for human-like motion dynamics, and fine-motor capability for complex tool use. Training runs on hydrogen-powered simulation clusters at the campus, enabling iteration cycles not feasible under conventional grid constraints.

TACHYON LINK: WIRELESS DATA CENTER ARCHITECTURE

Mount Hydrogen will also serve as the proving ground for Tachyon Link, a wireless data center interconnect technology that replaces traditional fiber cabling with ultra-low latency mesh networking between compute nodes. The architecture enables dynamic bandwidth allocation for AI workloads and significantly reduces deployment time and infrastructure complexity for large-scale expansion.

ARC PLATFORM: DOMESTIC SEMICONDUCTOR PIPELINE

The campus will manufacture the ARC Computer and ARC Phone, a new generation of computing hardware built on RISC-V sovereign architecture with FPGA acceleration and native AI inference optimization. The ARC platform is designed to establish a fully domestic supply chain for trusted computing — from silicon to finished device — reducing exposure to foreign semiconductor dependencies.

PHASE ONE AND EXPANSION ROADMAP

Mount Hydrogen represents the first phase of a broader national infrastructure program. Planned expansion includes:

30 hydrogen-powered regional AI data centers

National-scale humanoid robotics manufacturing capacity

Advanced additive manufacturing and secure electronics production

Defense and industrial supply chain integration

MacroValor and Favis Advanced Robotics are currently evaluating strategic partners and early-stage investors for participation in the Mount Hydrogen development program.

About MacroValor Corporation

MacroValor Corporation develops large-scale energy infrastructure systems focused on natural hydrogen, microgrids, and high-density industrial power solutions.

About Favis Advanced Robotics

Favis Advanced Robotics develops advanced humanoid systems, AI platforms, and secure computing technologies for defense, industry, and autonomous operations.

https://MountHydrogen.com

https://MacroValor.com

https://FAR-corp.com

SOURCE MacroValor Corporation