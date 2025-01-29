Macrovey has been awarded the Air Force SBIR X247-PCSO1 award for an advanced logistics solution using Macrovey technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrovey LLC announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract in the amount of $74,686 focused on developing and demonstrating an advanced logistics solution tailored to address the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) readiness challenges. This includes implementing Macrovey's configurable autonomous warehousing systems to improve material handling, reduce costs, and enhance mission-critical operations. Using artificial intelligence, the technology will integrate scalable, mobile, and autonomous robotic systems, with real-time material tracking and a proprietary warehouse management system to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on January 16, 2025, Macrovey will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Automated Sorting and Bin Placement

About Macrovey

Macrovey is excited to introduce our latest suite of innovative material handling and warehouse management solutions, including the Mobile Warehouse System, Autonomous Warehouse, AutoPick, and Mobile Sorting Systems. These advanced systems combine AI, robotics, and real-time tracking to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures. Designed for flexibility and high performance, our solutions are set to revolutionize the modern supply chain and continue Macrovey's legacy of excellence in the industry.

For more information on Macrovey's innovations, please visit www.macrovey.com

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com .

