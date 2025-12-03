Macs Adventure, the leading self-guided hiking and cycling tour operator, sets records and announces trend report

Self-guided travel specialist highlights surging interest in "cool-cations," lesser-known alpine routes and winter-walking island escapes

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 22nd year, Macs Adventure, the world's leading self-guided hiking and cycling adventure tour operator, continued its record-breaking momentum with unprecedented North American growth and a wave of new travel trends for 2025.

Macs Adventure hit an all-time record of 43,657 global travelers in 2025, and reports that U.S. travelers are driving remarkable increases in new destinations. This represents a remarkable 35 percent increase in self-guided travelers since 2022. Not only is Macs seeing sustained interest in their most popular routes like the Tour du Mont Blanc, West Highland Way, and Camino de Santiago, it's also seeing new regions showing strong growth. With departures up 86 percent in Slovenia's Julian Alps, 50 percent across Germany and Austria's Alpine regions, and an astounding 600 percent growth on the Lech River Trail. The data reveals a clear shift toward travelers seeking more solitude, authentic culture, and sustainable exploration beyond Europe's most famous routes.

"We're seeing an evolution in the self-guided movement," said Laurel Todesca, US Product Director. "North American travelers want to experience Europe more deeply; away from crowds, through landscapes that feel personal, peaceful, and profoundly local. That's the future of adventure travel."

Key 2025 Trends

1. Cool-cations & Discovery Trips:

Demand is soaring for "Discovery Trips" — flexible rail-and-hike or drive-and-hike itineraries ideal for multi-generational groups and travelers seeking cooler destinations. Bookings to Iceland and Norway are both up 50 percent, while New Zealand has surged 130 percent compared to last year.

2. The Rise of the Islands:

The next big chapter in sustainable travel is unfolding offshore. Madeira (plus 99 percent) and the Azores (plus 360 percent) have emerged as the top island destinations for U.S. travelers, reflecting a shift from mainland Portugal to its stunning Atlantic archipelagos.

3. The Cycling Comeback:

Self-guided cycling trips are booming — driven by the e-bike revolution and Macs' growing collection of routes for every type of rider. France, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and England continue to lead the pack, while "In Style Cycling" trips are gaining serious traction with new travelers. From pedaling through Portugal's Minho region to Porto, to gliding along France's Canal du Midi, or tracing Sicily's stunning southern coast — there's a ride for every pace and passion.

4. Walking season is now year-round

More U.S. & Canadian travelers are redefining the traditional hiking calendar - embracing off-peak months and quieter corners of the world to avoid the crowds and connect more deeply with local culture. From New Zealand and Portugal to Japan's sacred Kumano Kodo, winter-friendly destinations are inviting exploration beyond the usual May-to-October hiking season.

While some Southern European routes take a summer pause in July/August, the traditional walking calendar is expanding as hikers seek to beat the heat and crowds. There is a growing appetite for shoulder season or lesser-known trails which proves the adventure never really stops – it just shifts with the seasons.

"We've built a model that empowers people to travel independently without ever feeling alone," said Neil Lapping, Founder and CEO of Macs Adventure. "Our travelers crave freedom and discovery. They want to explore at their own pace - when and where they choose - and return home with a sense of accomplishment, inspired to plan their next adventure."

A Growing North American Market

Macs Adventure's North American traveler base has become one of the company's most dynamic growth engines, fueled by a desire for sustainability, flexibility, and meaningful experiences. More trips now encourage a slower pace for those seeking a little extra comfort along the way and thoughtful touches without losing the spirit of adventure. This gives travelers time to unwind, connect with local culture, and savor each destination. Yet there are still lots of classic hiking routes to choose from, for those who crave a more active challenge.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

1. The Alps are calling louder than ever

Macs Adventure's alpine favourites continue to shine, with top sellers like the Tour du Mont Blanc, Alta Via 1, and Switzerland's Bernese Oberland and Grindelwald Trail remaining firm favorites among North American travelers. The new Alta Via 1 In Comfort trip - a hotel-based twist on the legendary Italian route in the Dolomites - has had a standout debut year, with demand already climbing for 2026.

In 2025, even travel expert Rick Steves hit the trail with Macs, describing it on his Monday Night Travel Show on YouTube as "non-stop jaw-dropping beauty." He added, "Macs is great, I've been on two of their hikes – multi-day trips," and continued, "Macs has never steered me wrong…as long as you're following your app, you know where you are compared to where you're supposed to be."

His reflections capture what so many are discovering through self-guided hiking: the freedom to move at your own pace, connect deeply with nature, and find wellness in every step.

Macs is also seeing impressive growth from North American travelers in regions traditionally favored by European markets. More North American Macs travelers are opting for trails like the Salt Trail and King Ludwig Way in Bavaria, Germany as well as the Lech River Trail and Tyrolean Alps in Austria. Germany and Austria as destinations are up over 40 percent. Slovenia's Julian Alps continues to trend upwards, with bookings on track to double for 2026. Simply put - North Americans can't get enough of the Alps!

2. Short Breaks on the Rise:

Shorter getaways are booming, with Short Break bookings up 100 percent over last fall. Many travelers are adding a few days of hiking onto existing overseas trips to destinations such as Italy, France and UK - the perfect way to dip a toe into self-guided hiking or biking and discover just how easy it is to fall in love with this style of travel. Alternatively, travelers can sample the best segments of well-known long-distance trails including the Kerry Way (Ireland), Wicklow Way (Ireland), Fife Coastal Path (Scotland), and Tour du Mont Blanc (Alpine Crossing).

3. Camino Momentum Continues:

The Camino Francés continues its reign as a top route, with bookings already up over 100 percent for 2026. The Camino Portugués (both the Standard and Coastal routes) and the Camino del Norte are also gaining strong traction among North American walkers seeking their own dose of pilgrimage magic.

For more information on Macs Adventure's 2025 trips, visit www.macsadventure.com/us .

