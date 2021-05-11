Mac's Rolls Out People Perks and Signing Bonuses With Employee Incentive Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac's Speed Shop, SouthBound, and the other venues run by Mac's Hospitality Group have always offered the most fun and fast-paced jobs in the Carolinas' restaurant business. Now being a Mac's employee has more horsepower than ever.

All the Mac's Hospitality brands just rolled out a new Employee Incentive Program, as jam-packed with perks as their outdoor tables in our new back-to-business environment. The seven-part program touches on every aspect of employment, impacting both core, long-term employees and new hires.

Paycheck Bonus - All hourly employees get a one-time bonus in their next check, based on tenure

Referral Bonus - Any employee who refers a kitchen candidate gets a $250 bonus if hired

Profit-Sharing Every 4 Weeks -- For hourly employees, if the store qualifies

Health Insurance Perk - Anyone who works 25 hours a week now qualifies for health insurance; with benefits available after 60 days for all employees and managers

Hiring Bonus - For all new managers

$1,000 Bonus for new kitchen hires who stay until September 1 (in select markets)

FREE Daily Employee Meals

"We are totally committed to offering the absolute best places to eat, meet and work in a time when people are more than ready to rebound from the pandemic," said Shang Skipper, president of Mac's Hospitality Group. "Along with new menu items, robust carry-out options, and exceptional entertainment and social spaces, we are eager to demonstrate in a meaningful way just how much we value and care about those who are part of our team and entrust their livelihoods to us. Our people really do mean everything."

About Mac's Hospitality Group

Mac's Hospitality Group, a locally owned and operated restaurant group, began in 2005 with the flagship brand, Mac's Speed Shop. Five Charlotte guys, who loved beer, bikes and barbeque, but knew nothing about restaurants, decided to begin a business plan. Fifteen years and soon-to-be nine locations later, Mac's Speed Shop is arguably still serving up the best barbecue this side of the Mississippi. Mac's Hospitality Group purchased a property directly next to the original Mac's Speed Shop in South End, Charlotte that now hosts four separate brands, SouthBound (SoCal street Mexican and tequilaria), BackStage Lounge (modern take on the traditional speakeasy), The Music Yard (outdoor music venue) and The Studio (self-pour tap room).

