Mac's Turns Off Its Smokers to Fight Burnout

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisket Burnt Ends are a very good thing at a smokin' restaurant like Mac's Speed Shop. Employee burnout is not. So on Monday, Aug. 9, all Mac's Speed Shop locations and SouthBound are closing its stores to give every team member a day off.

"Our people have been going way above and beyond to make our carry-out, eat-in and delivery business grow by leaps and bounds," said Mac's President Shang Skipper. "I've never seen a team so dedicated to bringing fun and good food back into the lives of people pent-up by the pandemic."

Charlotte's South End location

Early on in the pandemic, Mac's found and promoted new delivery partners through web carousels, pop-ups, and social media platforms. They rolled out a new point-of-sale system more geared toward take-out and delivery. And added a third-party technology platform to fire every ticket directly into the kitchen. At every stage of innovation, Mac's employees stepped up, learned fast, and gave back to the communities where they worked through Mac's Give Back Program.

"Our employees have given us 110+ percent, and now we want to give them a little something back with a much-needed break," Skipper said.

Mac's has locally-owned-and-operated North Carolina stores in Charlotte's South End and Steele Creek neighborhoods, Matthews, Lake Norman, Greensboro, Fayetteville and Wilmington, as well as in Greenville, S.C.

Mac's Speed Shop has blended BBQ, beer and bikes to create a truly unique experience. Mac's takes BBQ very seriously, as demonstrated when they took first place for their house-made barbecue sauce and second place in the Whole Hog competition at the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. In addition to first place regional awards across the Southeast, they hold the Reserve Champion Whole Hog award for the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival. Everything is made from scratch daily in Mac's kitchen, including their BBQ sauces and dressings.

