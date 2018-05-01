MacuHealth And Med Op Health Settle Lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reiner Rittinghausen (President of Med Op) and Frederic Jouhet (owner and CEO of MacuHealth) met in New York city during Vision Expo East and came to a mutual and satisfactory agreement between their respective groups.

Med Op recognizes that the MacuHealth formula is different as to both its science and its composition. Based on this uniqueness, Med Op should not have compared its formula to MacuHealth's formula in their marketing materials, and will stop doing so going forward.