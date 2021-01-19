MacuHealth Hires Professor James Stringham as Chief Scientific Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Stringham brings with him nearly twenty years of experience researching how to improve vision through nutritional supplementation both in healthy eyes (athletes, military personnel such as pilots) and diseased eyes ranging from Age Related Macular Degeneration to glaucoma.

He has worked with both government agencies and private industry. Schmidt holds a B.S. in Information Systems from George Washington University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.



Dr. Stringham earned doctoral degrees in experimental psychology and neuroscience from the University of New Hampshire in 2003. During postdoctoral appointments at Harvard medical School and the Medical College of Georgia, he conducted research on the effects of the dietary carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin on age?related macular degeneration, visual performance, and the plasticity of the visual system.

Dr. Stringham has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles and technical reports. He has also delivered over 300 lectures on the healthful benefits of lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin to groups involved in pediatrics, optometry, ophthalmology, nutrition science, the nutraceutical industry, athletics, and military operations. The wide range of audience speaks to the broad application of his research to human health and performance.

In his role prior to joining MacuHealth, Professor Stringham was a professor at Duke University where he conducted research on glaucoma patients at the Duke Eye Center. "I have known Jim for a decade now and always admired his professionalism and his commitment to top level research," said Frederic Jouhet, Founder and President of MacuHealth. "Most importantly, Jim has a rare and unique ability to explain complex science in simple terms and allow all of us to embrace the findings of the science with confidence and understanding," he added.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Stringham will supervise and manage the scientific operations and research for MacuHealth as well as other entities within Avantius Group. Jim will also provide education guidance to the team and speak on behalf of the company regarding our science and products. Expanding the breadth of application for specialized nutrients such as the macular carotenoids and improving the quality of life of those in all walks of life via improved nutrition are two goals that Dr. Stringham has as the new Chief Scientific Officer of MacuHealth.

About MacuHealth https://www.macuhealth.com

For more information, contact:

Frederic Jouhet

(248) 792-6204 Voice

[email protected]

SOURCE MacuHealth LLC

Related Links

http://www.macuhealth.com

