MacuHealth LP Announces a Revolution in Supplementation for Vision - An Enhanced Formulation for All Your Patients

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The field of supplementation for the eye has been studied for over 5 decades, and has evolved as rapidly as our cell phones. Yet very little is done to inform eye care professionals and patients of the ongoing scientific upgrades to vision supplements. MacuHealth is proud to announce that a new patented carotenoid formulation, now exclusively commercialized as MacuHealth with Micro-Micelle™ Technology, provides the most complete and efficient eye supplement formulation available on the market.

Micro-Micelle™ Technology is a revolutionary process in the field of nutritional supplementation for the eyes. The technology changes how carotenoids are encapsulated and released for optimal bioavailability. Simply explained, Micro-Micelle™ raises the bar significantly by releasing carotenoids into the body in a form that is readily incorporated in the digestive system, providing increased absorption and improved bioavailability. Go to www.macuhealth.com/micro-micelle to learn more.

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary upgrade to our patented 10-10-2 formulation of Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Meso-Zeaxanthin called MICRO-MICELLE™ TECHNOLOGY. This unique, patented, and all-natural process propels the leading formulation, MacuHealth, to bioavailability levels never reached before, says Frederic Jouhet, Founder and President of MacuHealth. By providing the carotenoids in their free form (Original MacuHealth) and then enhancing their stability and solubility by the addition of acetates, the carotenoids are effectively incorporated into micromicelles (Micro-Micelle™). The result is an increase in the capture of carotenoids by our gathering cells, an improvement in absorption and bioavailability, and an ultimate increase in carotenoid concentrations at the target tissue.

"All supplements are not created equal," he adds. MacuHealth with Micro-Micelle™ Technology was tested in a double blind, placebo-controlled study to provide a higher serum response in Lutein (+215%), Zeaxanthin (+82%), and Meso Zeaxanthin (+1640%), confirms Jouhet. "This better bioavailability is superior to our current product response time and volume, which was leaps and bounds ahead of any other products on the market."

The patients in the study who received this new patented, active intervention [commercially available on July 22, 2020] also exhibited statistically significant improvements in carotenoid concentrations at target tissue (Macular Pigment Optical Volume) and skin carotenoid scores.

"This is a very stable and highly bioavailable carotenoid formulation, and represents a major scientific development, which will empower eyecare professionals across the world to support their patients with targeted nutrients of the eye, known as the macular carotenoids. This is essential for patients with, or at risk of, age-related macular degeneration, but also offers enormous potential to enhance vision for the general population; for every patient." says Professor John Nolan from The Nutrition Research Centre Ireland, School of Health Sciences, Carriganore House, Waterford Institute of Technology. "My team and I have studied formulations in this space for over 20 years. We will soon publish the results obtained with the Micro-Micelle™ Technology as part of the COAST study, which demonstrates the best response we have seen to date, and by a significant margin when using this formulation. Put simply, this formulation represents a new standard in nutritional vision science and eyecare."

MacuHealth is proud to be the sole and exclusive licensee of all patents on the carotenoids Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Meso Zeaxanthin combined, and of the revolutionary Micro-Micelle™ Technology.

