MacuHealth Marketing Team Welcomes New Talented People and Director

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuHealth strengthens its Marketing team by adding key talent and promoting from within.

Caitlan Park will now serve as Director of Marketing and provide the overall strategy and targets for all companies, including MacuHealth's Content, Creative, SEO and Public Relations Departments. Caitlan brings her experience in marketing strategy and execution and will head the marketing campaigns for MacuHealth and other Avantius Group companies to optimize presence and awareness.

"Caitlan has worked with several high-profile groups before joining MacuHealth mid-2020. Upon arriving on the team, Caitlan made an immediate impact and will now spearhead a growing Marketing Team and Strategy," said Frederic Jouhet, Founder and President of MacuHealth.

Also joining the team are:

Billy Bitonti as the Junior Graphic Designer

as the Junior Graphic Designer Haley Skowronski as the Social Media Marketing Intern

"The North Wing of the Headquarters will be buzzing with talented and driven people, joining the Creative team, Sara Uffelman and Aaron Kozlowski, who carried us through the 2020 Covid era and will spring us and our new endeavors in 2021 and beyond. We will add more talent to this incredible crew soon, and I am looking forward to the massive impact of our ever-expanding marketing team under Caitlan's direction!" Jouhet added.

