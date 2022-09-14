Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market to Reach $10.65 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.15%

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global macular degeneration treatment market is expected to grow from $7.55 billion in 2021 to $8.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04%. The market is expected to reach $10.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.15%.



In 2021, North America will be the largest region in the macular degeneration treatment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing burden of retinal disorders is expected to propel the growth of the macular degeneration treatment market. Retinal disorders affect the vital tissue and affect the way individuals process visual information, leading to distorted or absent vision. According to a study done in Tanzania in 2020 about the prevalence of retinal diseases and associated risk factors, out of 1,007 people, the prevalence of vitreoretinal disorders was 22.8% (230/1,007).

The study was conducted by OSLI Retina, which focuses solely on retinal diseases, surgery, and pharmacotherapy. The leading retinal diseases were age-related hypertensive macular scars (2.7%), retinopathy (4.5%), and degeneration (7.0%). According to the American Academy of Opthalmology, in 2050, an estimated 7.32 million people in the United States will have primary open-angle glaucoma, with the highest numbers among populations aged 70 to 79 years (32%), women (50%), and Hispanics (50%). The largest demographic group is Hispanic men. Therefore, the increasing burden of retinal disorders is driving the growth of the macular degeneration treatment market.



The development of advanced therapies is a key trend gaining popularity in the macular degeneration treatment market. Advanced therapy, including gene therapy, for the treatment of disease has seen development in recent years, particularly within the world of inherited retinal disease.

For instance, in the year 2019, Spark Therapeutics, a USA-based gene therapy treatment company, developed Luxturna, which is a therapy designed to treat patients with mutations on a gene called RPE65, which encodes a retinal protein necessary for the eye in order to respond to light.



In September 2021, Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Arctos Medical for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to allow Novartis to find treatments for patients with vision loss and leverage the potential of optogenetics as the basis of successful therapeutics. Arctos Medical is a Switzerland-based developer of smart medical devices and gene therapy approaches for ophthalmological diseases for treating blindness.



The countries covered in the Macular Degeneration Treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Scope

Markets Covered:1) By Stage of Disease: Early-Stage AMD; Intermediate AMD; Late-Stage AMD

2) By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Ophthalmic Clinics; Hospitals

3) By Route of Administration: Oral; Injectable; Others

4) By Types: Wet Macular Degeneration, Dry Macular Degeneration



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Macular Degeneration Treatment



5. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size And Growth



6. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Segmentation

7. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



9. China Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



10. India Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



11. Japan Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



12. Australia Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



13. Indonesia Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



14. South Korea Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



15. Western Europe Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



16. UK Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



17. Germany Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



18. France Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



19. Eastern Europe Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



20. Russia Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



21. North America Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



22. USA Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



23. South America Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



24. Brazil Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



25. Middle East Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



26. Africa Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



27. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Macular Degeneration Treatment Market



29. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Regenxbio Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation

Stemcells Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc.

Panoptica

Allergan Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Rxi Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y2orf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets