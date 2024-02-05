Macy's Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

The "Macy's Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Macy's retail activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Macy's Inc (Macy's) is an omnichannel retail company that operates department stores. The company offers apparel for men, women, and kids, home furnishing, cosmetics, fragrances, shoes, and other accessories. The company markets products under various private label brands and own brands such as Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Macy's, and Bluemercury.

It markets and sells products through various ecommerce portals such as Macys.com, bluemercury.com, and Bloomingdales.com. Macy's services portfolio includes skin care treatments and spa services. The company has a presence in the US, UAE, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Macy's is headquartered in New York City, New York, the US.

Scope

  • Macy's migrated its on-premise operations to Google Cloud managed databases services to enhance its ecommerce platform, boost internal operational efficiency, and leverage appropriate database tools to improve services.
  • Macy's has been launching initiatives to cater to shoppers who usually browse multiple channels before concluding a purchase.
  • Macy's is increasingly investing in enhancing its data and analytics technology infrastructure with more focus on implementing predictive analytics across its operations such as inventory allocation, demand forecasting and promotional optimization and personalization.
  • Macy's analyzes its services from customers' viewpoint and transforms them into enhanced offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Microsoft
  • IBM
  • Satisfi
  • Madras Global
  • Spark Foundry
  • Zeekit
  • Polestar
  • Perch
  • Modiface
  • Mirakl
  • DoorDash
  • Zola
  • zTailors
  • Google
  • Oracle
  • H2O.ai
  • Zebra Technologies
  • SAP
  • Kohl's
  • Nike
  • HermanKay
  • PVH Corp
  • Auburn's RFID Lab
  • Klarna
  • PayPal
  • Venmo

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow1qt

