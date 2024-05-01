Macy's Inc. Sponsorship of the SissyMarySue Education Fund Event "Change the World the More We Care" Celebrating Equity in Education

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SissyMarySue Education Fund is thrilled to announce its upcoming virtual event, "Change the World the More We Care," generously supported by Macy's. This significant event will be held online on May 4 at 6 PM Central Time and will focus on promoting inclusion in aviation. A highlight of the evening will be a special presentation on Black Aviation History.

A family is in a field, having fun with a toy airplane. Col. George London (left) and Dr. Wendy Muhlhauser-Tingblad celebrate as Col. London receives the 2024 SissyMarySue Equity in Teaching Award. A former U.S. Air Force test pilot with experience in over 51 aircraft types, his notable roles include chief test pilot for the C-17 program and instructor for Space Shuttle pilots. He also serves on the Aviation Subcommittee for the SissyMarySue Education Fund.

Dr. Wendy Muhlhauser-Tingblad, Founder and Executive Director of the SissyMarySue Education Fund, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are immensely grateful for the support from Macy's. Their commitment helps us propel our mission of fostering inclusive education and empowering underrepresented voices in aviation. This event not only celebrates equity but also exemplifies how corporate partnerships can advance social justice in education."

We are proud to honor Colonel George London with the Equity in Teaching Award at this event. Colonel London has made notable contributions to aviation as an equity educator, empowering STEM and aviation students from diverse backgrounds. His extensive experience as a test pilot and instructor underscores his commitment to fostering inclusivity within the aviation sector.

Dr. Lenneal Henderson, President of the SissyMarySue Education Fund Board of Directors, added, "This event is a cornerstone for advocacy in equity and education. By shining a light on pivotal figures like Colonel London and supporting initiatives that promote diversity, we are paving the way for a more inclusive future in all sectors."

This event will be an enlightening and inspiring evening emphasizing the importance of equity in aviation education and celebrating the individuals who advocate for a more inclusive future.

Event Details Date: May 4

Time: 6 PM Central Time

Location: Virtual (via Zoom)

Highlights: Inclusion in Aviation, Special Presentation on Black Aviation History, Equity in Teaching Awards

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/change-the-world-the-more-we-care-tickets-881123483057?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

About the SissyMarySue Education Fund: We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing social and ecological justice globally and locally through innovative education and outreach. Our core values include equity, anti-racism, shared humanity, and sustainability for children (and families), underpinning our commitment to fostering EMPATHY, PEACE, SERVICE, and CREATIVE PLAY. We offer a variety of educational programs, including Educating Empathy Podcast: www.buzzsprout.com/1944154 online workshops, live events, and original creative works in art, theater, and music, all aimed at empowering communities and addressing social inequities. Visit us at www.sissymarysue.org to learn more.

