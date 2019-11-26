Macy's Raises $1 Million For The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announces $1 million in grant funding will be released in 2020 as a result of its partnership with Macy's, via the retailer's Thanks For Sharing program. This grant will be used for programs across the United States, supporting two 2020 ETAF priorities: direct care and support to women living with HIV and AIDS, and prevention, testing and counseling for young people.

"Elizabeth taught us to never give up and to always fight for those in need. We honor her commitment to end HIV/AIDS in partnership with Macy's, through their Thanks for Sharing program. Our deepest appreciation is with the Macy's team, as they continue to support Elizabeth's vision of bringing healing and hope to those who are suffering from HIV and AIDS, globally," stated Kathy Ireland, ETAF Ambassador and Donor.

ETAF's two domestic priority initiatives, Youth HIV Education and Prevention and Health Navigation and Mental Health Wellness for Women affected by HIV and AIDS will launch in first quarter, 2020. Qualified agencies to participate in the funding from these initiatives will be invited to submit a grant application by early January 2020.

HISTORY OF MACY'S AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Elizabeth Taylor and Macy's have a long history of partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Elizabeth Taylor was Founding Chair of Macy's Passport, an awareness-raising fashion show and gala event which began in the 1980's and continued for thirty years. In addition, Ms. Taylor was involved in related cause-driven events via Macy's, including Glamorama and Fashion Pass. In 2017, ETAF supporters, actress Judith Light and renowned HIV specialist Dr. Michael Gottlieb MD, presented Macy's with the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Dr. Michael Gottlieb Partnership Award. Since the onset of the AIDS pandemic, Macy's has stood with top designers and community organizations to raise millions of dollars as well as invaluable HIV and AIDS awareness.

ABOUT ETAF

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) provides direct care and support to people affected by HIV and AIDS. Inspired by Elizabeth's personal passion for the cause, ETAF also engages with advocacy and education initiatives to advance its goal of an AIDS-free world. www.etaf.org.

