Macy's Turns up the Volume for Women who Rock ™ Benefiting Magee-Womens Research Institute

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macy's joins the band of community partners looking to make a difference in the lives of women. Beginning May 1st through May 15th, Macy's Mall at Robinson will invite customers to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99). All funds raised will go to Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI) and help raise awareness and funds for women's health.

As the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to women's health, MWRI is making discoveries and advancing knowledge in many areas affecting women including: reproductive biology, breast cancer genomics and personalized therapies, HIV immunization and prevention, fertility preservation, and is a recognized leader in clinical pelvic floor research.

"We are extremely grateful for partners like Macy's, who demonstrate a concern for the health and wellness of the women and families they serve, and take a leadership role in helping to give back in order to facilitate meaningful impact in those communities," said Michael Annichine, Chief Executive Officer of Magee-Womens Research Institute.

Macy's Mall at Robinson and Women who Rock will also bring Pittsburgh the Ultimate Girls Night Out event, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The evening will feature a fashion show with looks inspired by iconic women in music, Women who Rock VIP ticket giveaways, mini makeovers, and Macy's gift cards for the first 50 attendees. After the show, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the models and shop the looks from makeup to shoes. The winner of the VIP Women who Rock tickets will also receive makeovers the night of the show on May 30th, 2019.

"Macy's is committed to giving back and creating stronger and brighter communities where we live and work," said Joe Hladiuk, Store Manager of Macy's Mall at Robinson. "We're proud to support initiatives that empower women and raise awareness and funds for women's healthcare."

The 3rd Annual Women who Rock Benefit Concert will take place on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 in Pittsburgh, during Women's Health Month. An event experience like no other, Women who Rock features an all-female fronted music lineup with headliner the legendary Sheila E., an interactive Beauty Bar, a silent auction featuring exclusive experience, VIP Macy's gift bags, and a "Pink Carpet" entrance.

Women who Rock: http://womenwhorock.info

Magee-Womens Research Institute: www.mageewomens.org

Macy's: www.macysinc.com

