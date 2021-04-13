Mad Collab Is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

PHOENIX, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Mad Collab is here. Diamond Smith teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Mad Collab.

Diamond's vision for Mad Collab came about after wanting to create a platform where artists can connect and collaborate artistically. Users can post their art & followers can view and even comment.

Meet Artists in Other Cities What Kind of Artist Are You?

Introducing Mad Collab - a social media platform that lets artists collaborate and connect with each other.

"Mad Collab has been added to my rotation of favorite social media apps. I love being able to share my artistic side with others!" - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Create a profile and enter information regarding your artistic style

Add and follow other artists and keep up to date with their profiles

Post your work for others to view and comment on

Use the map feature to locate art scenes, investors, and even hosts

Get notified when someone has started following you or even likes your work

