MAD Design Launches Contest to Win a Complete Patio Makeover

Aug 26, 2021, 08:51 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heating and furniture specialist, MAD Design USA, whose brands include EcoSmart Fire, HEATSCOPE® and Blinde Design, has announced an exciting Summer giveaway. And one lucky winner will receive a complete patio set valued at $15,000.
"Because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, we've been spending a lot more time at home, which means more householders are transforming their outdoor living areas into retreats," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA. "Creating outdoor living spaces for year-round use is here to stay – and we have a range of products designed to easily and stylishly revamp your patio, courtyard or backyard. This giveaway has all the key elements you need to makeover your outdoor space."
The Ultimate Patio package includes:
- An EcoSmart Fire Table: valued up to $5,454. With its linear, streamlined design and beautiful, captivating flame, this stunning Fire Pit Table provides the perfect centerpiece for multi-seasonal entertaining. It combines function and form, with ample surface space to accommodate glassware and small plates comfortably. Choice of 3 fuel types – eco-friendly ethanol, pumped natural gas, or liquid propane. EcoSmart Fire Tables produce no smoke, no soot and no ash. You'll be the envy of your neighbors!
- A HEATSCOPE® Vision Radiant Heater: One of the award-winning HEATSCOPE® models, the Vision electric radiant heater is valued up to $2,830. It's sleek and discrete, fast-heating and eco-friendly, creating a sun-like warmth. It's also incredibly efficient: you don't waste money heating the air; it stays pleasantly cool while you feel comfortably warm. The heater can be wall-mounted or recessed flush into the ceiling.
- Blinde Sit Collection: includes a contemporary loveseat and 2 armchairs, all crafted from durable teak and upholstered in stain and weather-resistant Sunbrella® Fabric. Designed for superior comfort. Valued up to $4,485.
- The choice of a stunning Blinde Design accessory to beautify your patio. Choose from:
- An on-trend Fluid™ Concrete planter (available in one of 5 different sizes). With their sculptural shape and stitched embellishment, these durable plant pots add visual interest to your outdoor area. Valued up to $1,495.
OR
- A stylish, hand-crafted teak wood Serve Bar Cart. This functional two-tiered serving trolley is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Valued at $895.
Enter to win at https://mad-usa.com/promos/summer-giveaway/.
Media Contact: Rachel Mendoza, [email protected]
SOURCE Mad Design USA
