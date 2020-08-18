Mad Engine and Fanjoy Announce Joint Venture to Bring the World's Most Iconic Social Media Creators' Apparel Products to Mass, Retail and Other Storefront Locations

"We are always looking for ways to create buzz and increase foot traffic for our retail partners," said Danish Gajiani, Mad Engine's CEO. "Fanjoy's roster of Creators have hundreds of millions of fans across various platforms, which has translated to strong eCommerce sales of their products. We are confident that we can take what Fanjoy has accomplished and translate that into huge buzz at retail, allowing fans to interact with these social media giants instantaneously, creating more foot traffic at retail and also growing the Creators' individual brands. It is a true opportunity for everyone to win."

Mad Engine and Fanjoy have already started the process of working with the Creators and retailers to develop meaningful programs. They anticipate launching programs and product into retail in Spring 2021.

