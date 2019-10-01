MAD Greens and Snappy Salads Merge, Growing Leadership Position in Fast-Casual Salad Industry

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAD Greens and Snappy Salads, two leaders in the U.S. fast-casual salad market, today announced they have merged into Salad Collective. This positions both concepts as long-term segment leaders with greater administrative efficiencies and economies of scale, making both brands stronger competitors in the fast-casual salad space. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

MAD Greens and Snappy Salads will continue to operate under their respective brand names as salad-centric concepts dedicated to fresh and flavor-filled offerings. While each will maintain their unique menu and brand identity, the concepts will collaborate on best operational practices, shared administrative services and creating a unified culture. Under the new name, Salad Collective, led by Darden Coors and John Montgomery, the combined team of skilled operators will continue to focus on hospitality, fresh ingredients, driving sales through multiple channels and creating opportunities to grow both salad brands.

Coors is CEO and Montgomery is President of Salad Collective, and both held those positions at MAD Greens immediately prior to the transaction. Chris Dahlander, CEO and founder of Snappy Salads, is stepping down from day-to-day operations, but will continue to provide brand voice recommendations and overall vision as he assumes a role on the Salad Collective Board of Directors.

"Both MAD Greens and Snappy Salads have a long history in fast-casual salads, offering their customers fresh, great-tasting healthy meals," said Dahlander. "We are very excited to form this partnership and pool our collective resources to deliver greater value to our customers and our shareholders."

"Each brand brings a talented leadership group, strong store performance and a focus on serving our customers through various channels. Working together, we will leverage best practices, technologies and expertise across both brands to be even stronger in our respective markets," added Montgomery.

The MAD Greens brand includes 33 locations in Colorado, Arizona and Texas. Snappy Salads includes 14 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. Each brand's restaurants offer hand-crafted, customizable salads as well as savory wraps, soups and sides using the highest-quality, farm-fresh ingredients. MAD Greens is known for its signature salads named after "MAD" famous people and literary characters such as Edgar Allan Poe, in addition to grain bowls, wraps, soups and fresh juices. Snappy Salads is known for their signature Grilled Avocado Salad and delicious Piadina Wraps.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to join forces with the Snappy Salads team." said Coors. "We all share a passion for providing delicious, healthy, fresh and convenient food to as many people as we can reach. This makes each brand even better positioned to provide our customers with the freshest high-quality ingredients, amazing culinary experiences and excellent customer service."

About MAD Greens

Founded in 2004, MAD Greens currently has 33 locations across Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, having built a loyal following for its health-forward and customizable menu. While best known for its chef-designed, made-to-order salads topped with premium, farm-fresh ingredients, guests also love and crave its warm grain bowls, fresh juices, wraps, soups and the more than 20 salad dressings made from scratch each day by MAD Greens' certified "Dressing Mixologists." For more information, please visit www.madgreens.com. MAD Greens can also be found on Facebook (Facebook.com/madgreens), Instagram (@madgreenseatbetter) and Twitter (@madgreens).

About Snappy Salads

Dallas-Ft. Worth's most awarded salad-centric restaurant, Snappy Salads has become the standard for high-quality, made-to-order salads served quickly with the highest quality fresh-cut produce, grilled-to-order proteins and homemade dressings in an environmentally friendly manner. Established in 2006, Snappy Salads has grown to 14 locations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex on the power of their life-changing and #1-selling Grilled Avocado Salad. Snappy Salads is committed to leaving this world healthier than the way they found it which was punctuated by their switch to 100 percent annually-renewable paper straws, to-go packaging, flatware and cups. Recognition of numerous "Best of" awards to being named "Restaurant Neighbor" by the Texas Restaurant Association and earning the first Green Business Certification from the City of Plano, Texas, confirms that Snappy Salads is a dedicated community leader. Learn more about Snappy Salads by visiting www.snappysalads.com – Discover satisfying.

