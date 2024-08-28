Mad Markets Announces Acquisition of Timeless Seeds, Inc.

Anchor Investors for Mad Markets PBC and Timeless Seeds, INC include Terra Regenerative Capital and Builders Vision, with support from Blueberry Capital PARTNERS

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Markets, Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) launches with the acquisition of Timeless Seeds, Inc., a renowned lentil and chickpea processing company founded in 1987, and a pioneer in the organic agriculture movement.

Over the past 80 years agricultural infrastructure and markets have become highly consolidated and focused on monoculture commodities, which has reduced the diversity of agroecosystems, the quality of food, as well as the financial and ecological resilience of the food system. Mad Markets' mission is to reverse this trend by accelerating the adoption of regenerative organic agriculture across the USA.

The goal of Mad Markets is to become a go-to source of regenerative organic ingredients for a wide range of clients, from consumer packaged goods to wholesale buyers. The strategy aims to build the 'missing middle' of regenerative supply chains by investing in legacy infrastructure companies that can directly connect communities of growers and buyers. The acquisition of Timeless Seeds is a bold step toward this vision.

According to Mad Markets CEO, Alex Heilman, "The acquisition of Timeless is a major opportunity for us to strengthen our work connecting farms, brands, processors, distributors, retailers, and institutional sourcing partners. Our goal is to grow Timeless' sales fourfold over the coming years. We will support rural farm communities, and address food system related climate change impacts, by assisting a diverse range of buyers in achieving their sustainable sourcing goals. We are excited to announce we are open for business!"

David Oien, Co-Founder and CEO of Timeless Seeds, affirms the alignment of this ownership transition, expressing, "We founded Timeless in 1987 in order to support our farmers by establishing a processing facility for these soil building crops and developing market opportunities. Mad Markets' strategic vision, exceptional market connections, and experienced team are the ideal partners to propel Timeless to new heights."

Anchoring Mad Markets is Terra Regenerative Capital, a public benefit investment vehicle catalyzing the adoption of climate smart agriculture in the United States. Builders Vision, an impact platform supporting people and organizations building a more humane and healthy planet, is anchoring the investment in Timeless Seeds. Together with Blueberry Capital Partners and twenty-four other mission-aligned investors, Mad Markets plans to launch an acquisition strategy for infrastructure across the country, starting with this purchase.

At scale, regenerative agriculture has the potential to draw down enough carbon to be a climate change solution." said Tara Smith Swibel, co-founder and Managing Partner of Terra Regenerative Capital. "What we need now is the infrastructure to connect producers to the marketplace, and we believe Mad Markets has the vision and strategy to build out these supply chains, deliver strong financial returns for investors and farmers, and benefit other stakeholders."

Kristen Moree, Senior Investment Associate at Builders Vision agrees. "Access to markets and infrastructure are often bottlenecks that limit the growth of regenerative agriculture supply chains. Mad Markets is helping to solve these pain points for both producers and buyers – filling critical gaps on both sides of the supply chain and spurring greater adoption rates of regenerative agricultural production systems as a result. We are excited to support the Mad Markets team and see the impact of this pioneering model."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT MAD!

Mad Markets, PBC is a for-profit spinout of Mad Agriculture, a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides land and business planning, research, and storytelling support for farmers across the USA. Along with Mad Capital, PBC, which offers financing for regenerative organic farmers with an emphasis on transition finance, MAD! is a family of organizations working collectively toward a shared mission of creating a regenerative revolution in agriculture.

To follow along, visit www.madmarkets.com

