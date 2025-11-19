Mad Mobile Launches Premier Acquirer Services in Collaboration With Visa's Cybersource, Modernizing Restaurant and Retail Payments

This milestone positions Mad Mobile as part of a group of innovators redefining vertical SaaS with direct-to-brand acquiring, enhanced economics, and unmatched processing flexibility.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Mobile, a leader in AI-powered restaurant and retail technology, today announced it has launched its Premier Acquirer Services platform in collaboration with Visa's Cybersource, SouthState Bank, and RS2, delivering direct-to-brand processing solutions for all card brands.

The offering combines Mad Mobile's Payment Facilitator capabilities with Cybersource, a Visa solution for payment processing, tokenization, and fraud management. This means restaurants and retailers can simplify payments, gain pricing transparency, and accelerate access to funds through their sponsor acquirer.

In an industry where most POS players rely on third-party processors, Mad Mobile's achievement represents a major leap forward, simplifying the payment process, reducing complexity for merchants, and unlocking stronger economics.

"This milestone is nothing short of remarkable for our industry," said Bruce Bennett, CEO of Mad Mobile. "Few vertical SaaS companies make the leap to this level of acquirer services. By collaborating with Visa, Mad Mobile now manages the payments experience end-to-end for its customers. That means faster access to funds, stronger economics, and a future-ready platform to help restaurants and retailers thrive."

"We're proud to collaborate with Mad Mobile to help restaurants and retailers modernize payments and deliver better experiences for their customers," said Mike Sullivan, VP, Partnerships, Visa Acceptance Solutions. "By integrating Cybersource with Mad Mobile's Payment Facilitator capabilities, Mad Mobile is bringing greater speed, transparency, and security to merchants while building the foundation for next‑generation commerce."

Mad Mobile's evolution marks a turning point in restaurant and retail technology. While most competitors remain dependent on outside processors, Mad Mobile now operates as a true payments infrastructure company, pairing its AI-powered CAKE POS platform and agentic commerce retail solutions with acquiring-level control. With distribution support through Sysco's vast foodservice ecosystem, installation by Best Buy Business Solutions, and strategic collaborations with Visa, Mad Mobile is uniquely positioned to accelerate the modernization of restaurants and retailers nationwide.

About Mad Mobile

Mad Mobile powers the future of commerce with AI-driven platforms that modernize legacy systems without costly rip and replace. Through NEO, Mad Mobile's AI-first modernization platform, brands across restaurant and retail deploy agentic AI solutions that unify payments, operations, and customer engagement.

Mad Mobile offers one of the most advanced payment infrastructures in the industry, enabling end-to-end control of the payments stack in collaboration with Visa, SouthState Bank, and RS2. Beyond payments, the company provides AI-driven tools for guest engagement, staff enablement, and real-time operational insights, all backed by enterprise-grade support and strategic partnerships with Sysco and Best Buy.

