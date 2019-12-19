Mad Mobile Modernizes Point-of-Sale for iOS

Mad Mobile's Concierge solution on iOS modernizes legacy point-of-sale (POS) systems from Oracle, NCR, Toshiba and others to launch Omnichannel solutions such as Mobile POS, Self-Checkout, Self-Ordering, Table-side Ordering, Endless Aisle and Fulfillment on iPhone and iPad. Current customers include Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, Meijer, Burlington, Sysco, Brooks Brothers, Talbots, McKesson, Century 21 Stores, VF Corp., Stein Mart and Estee Lauder.

As an Apple mobility partner, Mad Mobile is leveraging Apple's expertise in design and customer experience to bring enterprise retail and restaurant customers the very best solution for iOS devices. Mad Mobile and its clients also gain access to the latest Apple technologies, integrated into Concierge.

You can download the Concierge MPOS iOS app on the App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/concierge-associate/id1475285491

"We are honored to deliver solutions designed first and best for Apple devices to our customers," said Bruce Bennett CEO. "It's an exciting time as major retailers and restaurants race to empower their employees with mobile solutions to boost sales and meet the expectations of consumers."

To learn more about Concierge , visit the Mad Mobile website .

About Mad Mobile

Mad Mobile delivers Mobile POS, Self-Checkout, and Cloud POS solutions to major retailers and restaurants. The Concierge solution modernizes legacy point-of-sale and other key systems to launch mobile-first experiences including Mobile POS, Self-Checkout, Self-Ordering, Assisted Selling, Clienteling, and Fulfillment. Top clients include Ralph Lauren, Meijer, Talbots, Brooks Brothers, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Sysco, Burlington, The North Face, Timberland, Vans, C21 stores, and Estee Lauder. Offices in Tampa (HQ), NYC, Buenos Aires, and London. For more information, please visit www.MadMobile.com or follow @MadMobile on Twitter.

