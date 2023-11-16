MAD MoFo Launches to Develop the Next Generation of Music Talent in Asia

News provided by

MAD MoFo

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Leading independent labels MoFo Music and IAMAD merge to create a new music production and artist management group
  • Headed by multi-platinum selling producers Kelvin Avon and Philippe-Marc Anquetil; collaborations with global music industry veterans Sylvia Rhone, Tricky Stewart, Brian Kennedy and Curtis Richa
  • Signs deal with Sony Epic for Filipina-Australian girl group H3rizon – a music industry first – and launches Series A fundraising to help develop other new music talent in Asia

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that two leading independent music management companies, MoFo Music and IAMAD, have merged to create a new music production and artist management group, MAD MoFo.  The new entity will be led by Kelvin Avon and Philippe-Marc Anquetil, who are both multi-award winning and multi-platinum selling international producers, songwriters and managers.

MAD MoFo will be supported by collaborations with renowned international music personalities.  These include multiple Grammy Award winners Tricky Stewart and Brian Kennedy, Sandy Lam songwriter Curtis Richa, and Epic Records chairperson Sylvia Rhone.  Collectively, the MAD MoFo team has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Asian superstars BTS, Eason Chan and Jun Kung, as well as western icons such as Rihanna, One Direction and P. Diddy.

At the same time, MAD MoFo has announced the launch of a Series A fundraising.  The proceeds from the fundraising will be used to support the company's activities in sourcing, mentoring and developing the next generation of music talent in Asia. MAD MoFo's talent includes Filipina-Australian girl group H3rizon, up-and-coming Hong Kong singer/songwriter Zolie Chan, and Hong Kong based producer/artist Cola Morgan.  H3rizon were recently signed by MAD MoFo to Sony Epic, becoming the first Filipina-Australian girl group to sign to a major US label.

Kelvin Avon, co-founder of MAD MoFo, said, "MAD MoFo combines the skills and experience of two firms already known for producing the highest calibre music in the region.  New talent is emerging right across Asia, and the fundraising we have announced will supercharge our growth as a company, allowing us to discover, mentor and develop the next generation of superstars.  At Mad MOFO we are on a mission to raise the global profile of Asia's music talent."

Tricky Stewart, Grammy Award winner and founder of RZ3 Recordings, said, "Kelvin and Phil are music industry veterans, respected for their ability to identify, nurture and promote talented young artists.  RZ3 Recordings is proud to be collaborating with MAD MoFo in bringing the best of Asia's music to a global audience."  

SOURCE MAD MoFo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.