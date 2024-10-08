Mad Tea Debuts First-of-its-Kind Line of Compostable Tea Pods

Mad Tea's innovative pods draw inspiration from popular specialty teas found in boba shops and cafes, plus the convenience of portable coffee capsules – ensuring that each is filled with high-quality and expertly-chosen tea leaves that can delight a tea drinker at any time of day. Each pod includes a mix of premium teas and sweeteners, offered in a range of flavors, including: Matcha, Chai, Jasmine Milk Tea, Earl Grey, Chamomile Lavender, Thai Milk, Brown Sugar Milk, and Peach Oolong. Through the high-pressure brewing technique of a Nespresso machine, these blends quickly brew into strong, flavorful teas that can easily become tea lattes by adding any type of milk. Additionally, all Mad Tea pods are vegan and lactose-free.

Engineered to be industrially compostable, the revolutionary tea pods are made from a proprietary strain of bacteria that creates bioplastics, including PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), which are natural and non-toxic to humans and wildlife. Able to be broken down completely, without leaving microplastics behind, Mad Tea pods also offer durability during the brewing process – resulting in less waste compared to traditional plastic or aluminum coffee and tea pods.

"At Mad Tea, we believe that convenience and accessibility shouldn't come at the expense of taste, quality, or the ritual of tea making," said Luna Yu, CEO and Founder of Mad Tea. "Our tea pods allow consumers to indulge in premium teas and tea lattes in their everyday lives, while simultaneously reducing our reliance on traditional plastics that harm the environment and our bodies."

"We've crafted a new way to experience tea with our pods, which are strongly influenced by boba teas and the efficiency of espresso brewing," shared Junwei Lv, Head of Flavor Development at Mad Tea. "In making the pods, we selected specialty teas that often take a lot of time to prepare at home – or might be costly to buy at the store or a cafe – and found a solution that bridges the need for affordable and fast solutions with enjoyable and bold flavors."

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences , an estimated 10 million metric tons of plastic waste and microplastics enter the oceans each year and researchers project that the total amount of plastic waste circulating the world's oceans will be 150 million tons by 2025. Data also suggests that the average person can eat, drink or breathe between 78,000 and 211,000 microplastic particles every year, which has the potential to increase the likelihood of heart attack, stroke, or death.

Founded in 2017 by Luna Yu, Genecis Bioindustries is at the forefront of sustainable biotechnology, creating PHA bioplastics from engineered bacteria and organic biomass. Its mission is to accelerate the transition away from synthetic to all-natural, sustainable materials, focusing on industries where PHAs can excel.

The company has provided innovative bioplastic solutions to major partners such as Amazon, Novo Nordisk, and Sodexo. To date, Genecis has raised $30 million in funding from investors and grants, including Khosla Ventures, BDC Capital's Cleantech Practice, Amazon, and Y Combinator. Additionally, Yu was recently recognized to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her groundbreaking work in biotechnology.

Starting today, Mad Tea's tea pods are available to purchase directly from their website . The brand's tea pods are also featured as an in-room amenity at the W Hotels locations in New York City (Union Square) and Los Angeles (Hollywood and West Beverly Hills), as well as the popular Palisociety hotel group's locations in Los Angeles. For more information, follow Mad Tea on Instagram or visit www.madtea.com .

About Mad Tea

Mad Tea is a pioneering consumer brand dedicated to transforming the tea-drinking experience with its 100% compostable tea pods that are designed for one-touch coffee machines. Founded in 2024, Mad Tea is a division of Genecis Bioindustries, a leader in sustainable materials innovation and backed by investors including Amazon, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator. Its unique tea pods, made from PHA-based bioplastics, offer a convenient and sustainable way to enjoy delicious, café-quality teas at home.

More information: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

