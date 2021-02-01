Madam Glam Creates an Exclusive Collection To Benefit Artists for Humanity

Madam Glam is well known for their charitable contributions to Non for Profit organizations and for the month of February they are partnering with Artists for Humanity which provides under-resourced Boston teens the keys to self-sufficiency through paid employment in art and design. The charity offers mentoring and paid work as artists and designers on commissioned creative projects for business clients thereby introducing nail technicians to the art world.

Artists for Humanity is near and dear to Madam Glam because it speaks to their 7-year mission to educate not only professionals but nail enthusiasts about technique as well as the importance of producing healthy products. Madam Glam's General Manager, Youri Vaisse explained the partnership by stating, "For a long time we wanted to speak about Nail technicians and their art and AFH Boston not only is recognizing this as a form of art, but also invests in the formation of nail enthusiasts to become professionals with an actual paying salary. On the other hand, what they are doing is amazing, they not only create a space where artists, of all sorts, can express themselves, but they involve mentors and tutors that help them build confidence, a business mindset and help them evolve in their craft."

The "Glam for Humanity Collection" is a collection of 10 new soak-off gel shades that will retail for $9.98 for VIP Members and $19.95 for regular customers. Madam Glam will donate $1 for each bottle sold to Artists for Humanity from February 1-28th and products will be sold exclusively on www.madamglam.com.

About Madam Glam:

Since 2014, Madam Glam has created salon-quality products at an affordable price points for beauty addicts and beginners alike. Madam Glam offers Vegan Gel Polish, Hema-Free Gel Polish, Cruelty-Free Gel Polish, 21-Free Gel Polish, Palm Oil Free and Gluten-Free nail and gel polishes. Featuring over 1,800 gels, 800+ shades to choose from, and new shades available each month. Their mission is simple: "To offer beautiful and salon-quality products at an affordable price"

