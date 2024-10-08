MADAM PALETA TEQUILA GAINS ADDITIONAL ACCOLADES AT THE NEW YORK AND SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITIONS

- Madam Paleta Tequila takes home Double Gold, Best in Class and More!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madam Paleta, the female-founded, award-winning tequila brand, rooted in the vibrant Mexican Paleta (popsicle) culture, is thrilled to announce that its Tamarind flavor has been awarded Double Gold at the prestigious New York World Spirits Competition. The brand's Grapefruit and Pineapple flavors have also taken home Silver medals from NYWSC. Additionally, Madam Paleta's Tamarind Tequila has just been named Best in Class at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with the news revealed at Top Shelf this past weekend. Madam Paleta Tequila has consistently made waves in the spirits industry since its founding, adding these monumental wins to its ever-growing list of accolades.

Madam Paleta Tequila celebrates new award wins from the New York World Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"We are incredibly honored to receive such recognition from both the New York and San Francisco World Spirits Competitions," says Karla Flores, Co-Founder and General Manager of Madam Paleta. "We are very passionate about our tequila and committed to its quality and authenticity, so it is truly rewarding to have that dedication acknowledged by such esteemed competitions."

In addition to its latest award wins, Madam Paleta was previously awarded a Double Gold victory for Tamarind at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with Gold for its Pineapple and Silver for its Grapefruit.

Madam Paleta launched in late September 2023 in College Station, Texas, with a strategic distribution alignment with leading beverage alcohol distributor, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The brand delivers premium, flavor infused tequila made from a top-quality, additive-free blanco base using 100% Blue Agave from Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico. Infused with bold, natural flavors while honoring tequila's authentic roots, it's available in three paleta-inspired flavors: Grapefruit, Pineapple and Tamarind. This uniquely versatile tequila is perfect for sipping, shooting, or mixing. Madam Paleta's success proves that flavored tequilas are a fresh, fun twist on the classic that's here to stay.

For more information about Madam Paleta Tequila, visit www.madampaletatequila.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok. Madam Paleta Tequila is steadily increasing its distribution across the state of Texas, with availability at select Spec's and Total Wine & More locations, bars and restaurants. For more information on where to buy Madam Paleta Tequila, see here.

SOURCE Madam Paleta Tequila