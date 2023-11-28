Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical Takes the Stage at The Nocturne Theatre

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a groundbreaking holiday experience as The Nocturne Theatre, formerly known as The Glendale Centre Theatre, proudly presents "Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical." This brand-new, Broadway-style musical takes an original twist on Charles Dickens' famous tale and promises to be unlike any other production of A Christmas Carol audiences have ever seen!

Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, renowned for its interactive audience participation, introduces a new original musical version of A Christmas Carol—a winter holiday tradition running in the theater for 55 years. Written by Justin Patrick Meyer, this unique holiday adaptation recounts the story of Madame Eleanore Scrooge, a miserly spinster visited by the ghost of her former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Hollywood film composer Chris Thomas has crafted a brand-new Broadway-style musical score, while costume designer Tanya Cyr adds over-the-top costumes, ghosts, and creature effects. The stellar cast, boasting credits ranging from The West End in London to Nickelodeon, is led by Stephanie Hodgdon as Madame Scrooge. Meyer 2 Meyer is known for its interactive audience participation, and rumors have it that playful snowball fights may be afoot during the performance.

The production has seen an amazing, enthusiastic response from the public. Videos on Youtube for Madame Scrooge have had over 75,000 views in less than two weeks.

The shows will run from December 1 to December 23, providing ample opportunities for audiences to experience the magic of "Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical."

For ticket information and event details, please visit https://thenocturnetheatre.com/holiday-shows/madame-scrooge/ or contact [email protected] .

About The Nocturne Theatre

The Nocturne Theatre, located at 324 N Orange St in Glendale, CA, evolved from the esteemed former Glendale Center Theatre—one of the oldest theaters in the round in the country and is a premier cultural venue dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment and fostering community spirit. With a commitment to artistic excellence, The Nocturne Theatre aims to enchant audiences with a diverse range of captivating performances.

