Madame Tussauds Orlando to Unveil Figures of All Six James Bonds on National James Bond Day

"As the world anticipates the release of the 2020 James Bond film, we're bringing the excitement and drama of the franchise to life here at Madame Tussauds Orlando," says James Paulding, general manager. "With video, lighting and an interactive 007 soundtrack, guests will be completely immersed in the world of James Bond."

Created in collaboration with EON Productions, each figure will feature a classic 007 suit based on the original costumes designed by Oscar® winning costume designer, Lindy Hemming. The six figures stand together against an impactful floor-to-ceiling video display, theatrical lighting and iconic Bond music from the classic Bond films. While interacting with the figures, guests will hear their favorite 007 theme songs and see a montage of footage from the films.

Available at Madame Tussauds Orlando for a limited time only, visit www.madametussauds.com/orlando for more information.

