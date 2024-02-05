MADAME TUSSAUDS SPILLS THE WAX ON FAME, UNVEILING THEIR FIRST-EVER 'HOT 100' LIST

The Brand-New Annual Index Spotlights Global Icons and Rising Stars, setting New Benchmarks in the World of Celebrity Influence

Madame Tussauds, well-known wax attraction with deep-rooted expertise in fame, unveils the inaugural Hot 100 – an annual index spotlighting a diverse array of rising superstars from across the globe.

This is the first time ever that Madame Tussauds is pulling back the curtain to provide a glimpse into its research process by spotlighting a diverse set of influential people from multiple domains.

The 2024 list features a collection of the world's most influential people, spanning talents from acting, music, fashion, sports, and culture, and celebrates their global impact and diverse achievements.

Featuring stars like Kim Petras, ready for a global tour, and Pedro Pascal of Gladiator 2 fame, the list also highlights emerging talents such as Ayo Edebiri from The Bear, conservationist Robert Irwin, and artist Alok Vaid-Menon. These up-and-comers bring fresh perspectives and undeniable talent to the global stage, hinting at the exciting directions fame might take in the years to come.

While the Hot 100 is not a direct indicator of future Madame Tussauds models, it represents a who's who of talents on the institution's radar.

This year, the music scene is vibrant with stars like Troye Sivan embarking on a European tour and Shirin David teasing new music with Warner Chappell Music. Karol G plans a tour for her hit album, Mañana Será Bonito, showcasing the industry's dynamic influence on the global musical landscape.

Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director for Madame Tussauds says, "We're excited to unveil the Hot 100, reflecting our expertise in identifying global fame. We've crafted this index to capture a diverse and globally representative snapshot of rising stars, celebrating iconic people from all corners of the world. While not a predictor of future exhibits, it highlights those who could become part of Madame Tussauds' future displays. We're thrilled to see how it evolves, keeping our finger firmly on the pulse of international stardom."

Compiled by Madame Tussauds' global team by analysing a myriad of data points, from social media trends to significant career milestones, along with regional insights and instinct, the Hot 100 assesses each celebrity's achievements, reputation, and digital footprint to spotlight the emerging icons of our era. The selection also reflects popular demand from fan bases, ensuring the list resonates with what the public is talking about right now.

The Hot 100 is intentionally capped at 100 individuals to balance inclusivity and the prestige of making the list, ensuring it represents a diverse yet concise snapshot of global fame.

Unlike other fame indexes, the Hot 100 blends Madame Tussauds' historical expertise in recognising lasting fame with cutting-edge data analysis, making it a distinct and anticipative guide to the stars shaping tomorrow's cultural landscape.

