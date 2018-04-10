Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal

Bringing more than 25 years of experience to Cejka Executive Search, Mr. Madden provides expertise in healthcare recruitment for C-suite executives, physician executives, medical group practices and senior services administrators. Having led the full scope of the executive search process, he has worked closely with boards, search committees, senior-level executives, and physicians. His search engagements have included C-suite positions for large multi-site, integrated and tertiary health systems, as well as smaller community hospitals, and medical group practices. As a leader in the field, Mr. Madden is also a sought-after speaker on various healthcare topics including current healthcare leadership competencies, skills, and trends. He is active on the speaker's circuit and quoted in media outlets including Modern Healthcare, Becker's Hospital, and CEO Reviews. He is a member of ACHE, AESC, MGMA, and HFMA.

Mr. Madden holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business.

About Cejka Executive Search

Cejka Executive SearchSM ranks among the top five largest healthcare executive search firms in the United States, providing services exclusively to the healthcare industry for more than 35 years. Cejka Executive Search partners with organizations nationwide to identify and recruit talented C-level executives, physician leaders, key members of senior management and academic medicine faculty.

Cejka Executive Search is a Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) company, a diversified leader in healthcare staffing services.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our nearly 40 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high-quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 75 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

