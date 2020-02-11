Maddie Ziegler And Kate Hudson's Fabletics Team Up For Second Collaboration

"I'm so grateful to have Maddie as a part of the Fabletics family! Our first collab was so amazing – we knew we had to bring her back again for a totally new collection," said Kate. "This time around, we designed a fresh assortment that truly captures her cool style and fun energy."

Influenced by her active lifestyle and love for fashion, the new Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics collection infuses technical performance fabrics that are made for every move. "I'm so happy that I got to work with Kate and the Fabletics design team again – we had so much fun collaborating on this capsule," said Maddie. "Versatility was really important to me when designing this collection – I wanted to make sure we had something for everyone, from silhouette to color. Every style is super easy to wear at the gym, or pair with lifestyle pieces for a true streetwear look."

Maddie's collection features sleek and sporty silhouettes, including a halter midi bra, ultra-soft cropped hoodies, and a mesh-paneled bodysuit. Her capsule also introduces a brand new SculptKnit Legging, featuring the brand's famous compressive fabric in an all-new solid construction. The line evokes a dusty desert palette with hues of Mesa Rose punctuated by pops of Royal Blue and Black Glitz. "I love the color story – whether you want to stand out in bright colors or keep it simple with the black shine detail, there is an option for everyone" said Maddie. The assortment is super versatile, allowing people to mix and match outfits and make them their own. From seamless biker shorts to the cropped raw edge hoodie, there's something for every activity – whether it's for a studio workout or an off-duty uniform.

The limited-edition Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics capsule collection will be available starting February 11th, 2020 on Fabletics.com and in the 38 Fabletics retail locations across the US. The assortment consists of 6 outfits, with prices starting at $29.95.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every woman in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand combines fitness and fashion to make women feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at an incredibly accessible price point. Fabletics brings new monthly collections—in sizing ranging from XXS-4X—to a loyal community of over 1.9 million members across ten countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. See (and shop) the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more at Fabletics.com and 38 retail locations across the US.

For general information on Fabletics, please visit the TechStyle website .

Visit Fabletics Blog to experience the brand's editorial content site .

SOURCE Fabletics

Related Links

http://Fabletics.com

