Maddock Douglas Launches "Quick Wins" Suite of Services that Target Critical Customer Experience Metrics

The suite includes three new services covering three areas: Quick Wins in the Experience Cycle, Quick Wins in Authentic Communication, and Quick Wins in Digital Transactions. Each is designed to be completed in six (6) months or less.

Quick Wins in the Experience Cycle uses first-hand consumer research to uncover potential blind spots in the customer experience, then identify and deliver high-impact, low-investment interventions to improve key metrics.

Quick Wins in Authentic Communication improves written, electronic or verbal communications, by bringing them in alignment with five (5) foundational design principles.

Quick Wins in Digital Transactions is a way to gain new perspective on one or more phases of any digital transaction, and gain more confidence in its effectiveness.

"In our experience, we've seen that even small changes to critical touchpoints can make a big difference for consumers. The Quick Wins approach helps us pinpoint which ones will give us the most 'bang for our buck,'" said Randy Simms, Senior Vice President of Experience Design at Maddock Douglas.

All of the new offerings involve a collaborative approach to gain maximum buy-in from the organization.

"With a quick win or two under their belts, our clients' everyday lives improve in leaps and bounds, because the gains from innovation aren't theoretical anymore. They're real. And it gives them credit with the organization that they can spend on more transformational projects moving forward," said Simms.

For more information about the Quick Wins Suite, please contact Nicole Wojcik at nicole.w@maddockdouglas.com or 630-563-6453.

About Maddock Douglas: Maddock Douglas was established in 1991 to help like-minded leaders in complex industries to inspire and empower innovation. Maddock Douglas has had the privilege of working with over 25% of Fortune 100 brands as well as industry associations serving critical public needs such as insurance, financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, real estate and legal services. The firm brings several competencies to tackle the challenges of innovating around new products, services and business models, and to help companies shape their future, finding new, viable and own-able growth opportunities.

