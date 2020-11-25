Maddox Defense Wins Bid to Provide Reliable Quality PPE for the U.S. Government

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maddox Defense is proud to be awarded a one-year contract by the Defense Logistics Agency, to provide disposable gowns for the Strategic National Stockpile under the Department of Health and Human Services' management.

This contract is worth potentially $1.2B combined between the 8 successful companies.

Maddox Defense manufacturing warehouse in Houston, Texas.

Contract work includes the supply of 73M isolation gowns through January 2021 to support the U.S. government's COVID-19 response efforts.

Maddox Defense founder, Jason Maddox said, "We are proud to be a solution that drives the production of textiles in the United States and reduces the dependency on foreign sources for critical personal protective items."

COO of Maddox Defense, Anni Hernandez added, "While we have been in the business of delivering medical supplies for many years, as part of the plan laid out in our winning bid, we have shown how we plan to ramp up our manufacturing which will include hiring approximately 3000 Americans and expanding our warehouse operations across the United States."

The first delivery milestones have already been met.

ABOUT MADDOX DEFENSE:

Since 2008, Maddox Defense has built its reputation on one mission: to manufacture the highest quality USA made protective equipment and deliver rapidly to America's front lines. Maddox Defense has spent over a decade supplying essential protective and defense equipment to the U.S. Special Forces and has grown to become the parent company of some of the most respected brands in the tactical and medical industries including; Maddox Defense Medical, Maddox Medical, Proguardeum, Stinger Solar Kits, Neptune Tactical, and Zombie Industries. The Maddox group of companies is globally headquartered in San Diego, CA, with manufacturing facilities located in San Diego, CA, Houston, TX, and Las Vegas, NV.

For more information please visit www.MaddoxDefense.com

