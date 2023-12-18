Maddox Industrial Group Announces Expansion to Gulf Coast

Expanded Capabilities to Enhance Asset Reliability & Performance for Air Separation, Cryogenics, Petrochemical, and Energy Industries

BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), a leader in delivering specialized industrial solutions to the air separation, energy, refining, petrochemical, wastewater, and other industries, has announced its strategic expansion into the Gulf Coast region. This growth is in collaboration with partner, Metalforms LLC (Metalforms), an industrial fabrication, services, and heat transfer solutions expert based in Beaumont, TX.

MIG specializes in air separation unit (ASU), cold box, and brazed aluminum heat exchanger (BAHX) installation, repair, maintenance, and provides specialized cryogenic and mechanical services to some of the nation’s largest air separation and industrial gas suppliers.

MIG, a TransTech company, has gained recognition delivering specialized industrial solutions for cryogenic and mechanical systems. A trusted partner to the world's top industrial gas providers, MIG's superior solutions support optimal efficiency and reliability across the plant lifecycle.

Together with Metalforms, also a TransTech company, MIG will offer process piping fabrication and installation, oxygen cleaning, confined space rescue, and suspended rope access services to customers in the region.

"We're thrilled to bring our resources and capabilities to the Gulf Coast region to support even faster planned—and unplanned—turnarounds for our shared customers." said Cory Martin, President, MIG, "Our partnership with Metalforms advances our commitment to delivering superior, integrated solutions that tackle our customers' complex challenges, ensuring maximum return on investment with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality," added Martin.

MIG's expansion to the Gulf Coast marks a significant turning point in its growth and sets the stage for considerable, further gains as the company accelerates expansion into other new geographies, driven by TransTech's strategic plan.

"The partnership of MIG and Metalforms provides customers a single-source for integrated, best-in-class solutions," said Jeremy Huebel, Director of Operations/GM of Metalforms, "The combination is a game-changer for our customers–enhancing our existing offerings and adding even greater speed and efficiency to our engagements."

"We are excited to support the expansion of MIG's offerings and improve our air separation and cryogenic solutions to better serve the increasing demands of our clients in the Gulf Coast area. With over 450,000 square feet of fabrication capacity and an expansive national service footprint, we continue to find opportunities to add value to our solutions and services portfolio," said Greg Ezzell, President & CGO, TransTech.

ABOUT MIG

MIG is a full-service industrial contractor offering specialized solutions to support essential industrial infrastructure across the plant lifecycle. With industry-leading expertise in air separation and process piping, MIG's customers span a broad range of industries, including air separation, energy, refining, petrochemical, wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries.

ABOUT METALFORMS

Metalforms is a leading provider of custom-engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, and handling. Offering a range of specialized products, including Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers and ASME Pressure Vessels along with an array of related shop and field services, the company serves a variety of industries, including Energy, Petrochemical, Refining, Specialty Chemical, and Biofuels.

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech specializes in engineering, fabrication, construction, and services that span the entire project and plant lifecycle in a broad array of industries. TransTech is committed to delivering innovative solutions and services while focusing on safety, quality, and environmental sustainability.

TransTech's companies include TransTech Energy, TransTech Fabrication, Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, ESI, and Maddox Industrial Group (MIG).

Media Contact:

Dave Mariano

Director of Corporate Development

[email protected]

216-233-3217

SOURCE TransTech Energy