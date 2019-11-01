Made As Intended Celebrates 'Gratitude Month' with "Say Thank You" Challenge

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MADE AS INTENDED ("MAI"), creator of Blessing Bracelet, launches its inaugural "Say Thank You Challenge." During the next four weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, MAI is giving away 16 "Forever" diamond pavé bracelets to participants with #MadeAsIntendedThankYou posts that receive the most likes, and $500 cash prizes to four gratitude recipients.

Challenge participants may enter on Instagram, Twitter, and/or Facebook by: 1) Posting a photo of the person or organization they are thanking; 2) Posting a 60-second or less video thanking someone; or 3) Posting a photo of a "Say Thank You" postcard (available with MAI purchases and at select stores nationwide where blessing bracelets are carried). No purchase necessary; see complete rules at: MadeAsIntended.com/contest.

"So often, we don't express our gratitude to each other, and in many cases, only realize that when it's too late. Saying 'thank you' to someone is an expression of kindness, that also opens us up to receiving more of what we want in life. With this challenge, we want to see many people spreading a positive message across social media," says Founder Dawn Sprong.

Sprong experienced the life-changing power of gratitude, and in 2012, shared it with a few friends by making them bracelets as gifts. Soon, friends of friends and then stores began ordering them, and the Blessing Bracelet and Sprong's intentional jewelry company were born. To date, over one million Blessing Bracelets have been shared around the world.

"What makes the Blessing Bracelet special is its transformative message, a beautiful reminder to be mindful of all that we have to be grateful for. We continue to get notes and letters from customers, letting us know that their lives have changed through receiving and giving the bracelets. That makes all our efforts worthwhile," Sprong says.

Made As Intended designs and manufactures a wide selection of jewelry pieces that support and promote mindfulness, setting intentions, and creating your dreams.

