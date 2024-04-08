MADE BY GATHER ANNOUNCES CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Brian Hoke Joins the Kitchenware Powerhouse as they Triple Down on Growth

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, kitchenware powerhouse Made by Gather® has announced Brian Hoke as their first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. As Chief Revenue Officer, Brian will lead both the Sales and Product Management team, combining two important teams that bring Made by Gather's portfolio of consumer brands to market. This investment is a testament to the company's growth as they continue to expand Beautiful by Drew® and look toward their Fall relaunch of beloved flagship brand, bella®.

(Brian Hoke - Photography Rights: Made by Gather®)

"I had the pleasure of working alongside Brian during our time together at Macy's," said Shawn Austin, Made by Gather's President. "Over the past 20 years, I have watched Brian grow into one of the most successful business drivers and leaders that any organization could ask for. As Chief Revenue Officer, we are creating a major step change for Made by Gather that will position us for even more accelerated growth."

Hoke joins Made by Gather from Vitamin Shoppe where he most recently served as Chief Merchandising Officer. Prior to that he held Chief Merchandising Officer roles at both Sheex and Lord + Taylor and held various senior executive roles at Macy's – including the Divisional Merchandise Managers of Housewares and the small kitchen electrics buyer during his tenure. He has deep experience in driving retail and wholesale businesses and leading large cross-functional teams. Hoke prides himself in being growth minded, a strong communicator, a relationship builder, and has a passion for developing talent.

Made by Gather, the parent company of the rapidly growing Beautiful by Drew®, also recently announced the relaunch of their flagship consumer brand, bella® during the International Housewares Association's (IHA) The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, IL. The announcement marked a transformational moment for the kitchenware brand, founded in 2011, as it doubles down on its decade-long promise of bringing functionally-aesthetic kitchenware and delightful innovation to the masses. Hoke will play an important role in bringing bella to market as it hits shelves at most mass retailers this Fall.

"Coming off IHA's The Inspired Home Show one thing is crystal clear," continued Austin, "the growth we've seen over the last couple of years is just the beginning – we are about to accelerate even faster, and we truly have unlimited potential."

To learn more about Made by Gather®, please visit madebygather.com.

Press Enquiries:

Jenn Drago Ericksen | [email protected]

About Made by Gather®

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes bella®, Beautiful by Drew®, and CRUX®. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com

SOURCE Made by Gather