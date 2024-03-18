MADE BY GATHER LAUNCHES REFRESHED BELLA BRAND

Since bella's® original launch, the kitchen has evolved from being a central part of the home to the actual heart of it. "As families spend more time in the kitchen, the stuff within those cabinets and on those countertops has also increased," says Shae Hong, Founder & CEO of Made by Gather. "According to our consumer insights and data analytics, the average American household has six small kitchen appliances, and the majority of their counterspace is taken up by kitchenware. With the new bella, we want to give consumers their counters back without sacrificing performance or capacity."

The new Fits-anywhere kitchenware™ system is comprised of:

Fold & Store Dual Temp Griddle: Our 10" x 20" griddle folds in half, saving up to 76% of linear storage space vs. non-folding ones

Flip & Store Blender: Made for big batches, and compact too – the jar flips for easy cabinet storage

Flip & Store Waffle Maker: Our innovative hinge design flips waffles for even heating, in half the space and can be stored upright

2-Slice Slim Toaster: At 3.5" wide, our toaster takes up minimal space and the wide slot fits two slices side-by-side, including thicker bakery slices

VersaBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: Multi-brew system (single-serve and carafe) in a slim profile

And the refreshed bella® product assortment features:

Proprietary EverGood™ Ceramic Nonstick Coating: Made without PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium

Made without PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium Human-centric design details: Intuitive UI panels; a soft glow mango indicator light; premium matte finish; and subtle fluting details

Custom-developed colors: All products will be available in our new, signature Oatmilk color — a fresh take on the traditional white appliances consumers grew up with and what we call the "new black"

Oatmilk Hottest new colors: Plum and Surf, will also be available at launch for those looking to add a pop of color in their kitchen

Made by Gather, whose portfolio of brands also includes Beautiful by Drew® and CRUX®, showcased the new bella® within a state-of-the-art 2,580 square foot booth during North America's largest housewares trade show. An overhead skybridge of suspended bella® waffle makers, blenders, and air fryers served as an art installation attracting traffic to the booth.

Additional features included:

Unveiling of new bella ® logo and brand design language

logo and brand design language Two adjacent bella ® cubes featuring storytelling of how the products will come to life for consumers

cubes featuring storytelling of how the products will come to life for consumers Live DJ and cooking demos from Chef Stikxz – plus, happy hours in the booth every evening of the event

Custom Made by Gather Travis Scott Jordan 1 sneakers and a custom fit to be worn by the Made by Gather team, featuring bella's® signature Oatmilk color

"The relaunch of bella is one more transformational step in Made by Gather's future and we are just getting started," continued Hong. "I've been attending the tradeshow for over 20 years and this year we wanted to raise the bar in terms of how brands show up and share our unique culture that continues to disrupt the kitchenware industry. We are pushing the boundaries of how things are done by combining consumer insights and data analytics, creating products with elevated design and unique color ways that the customer has told us they love, and bringing an unmatched vibe and culture in how we do it. We hope to change the industry and the legacy of it going forward with a new approach to kitchenware."

About Made by Gather®

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes bella®, Beautiful by Drew®, and CRUX®. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com

About bella®

Launched in 2011, bella® is a leading line of functionally-aesthetic kitchenware at accessible price points. Developed by Made by Gather®, the brand behind America's fastest growing consumer kitchenware brands, bella® brings an innovative and thoughtful approach to utilitarian products designed for today's busy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands also includes Beautiful by Drew® and CRUX®. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com .

