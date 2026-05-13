Made by Gather Secures Refinancing with TCW Private Credit Group and MidCap Financial to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

The Financing will Support the Evolving Business and Continued Retail Expansion

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made by Gather, a leading home and kitchenware company, today announced the completion of a strategic refinancing led by TCW Private Credit Group, part of a leading global asset manager with more than $200 billion in assets under management, alongside MidCap Financial, a premier specialty finance firm specializing in financing solutions for companies across all stages of growth and complexity. The investment provides Made by Gather with enhanced flexibility to support its evolving business, continued product innovation, and expanding retail partnerships.

The transaction establishes a long-term capital structure designed to support Made by Gather's growth objectives and strengthen its ability to meet increasing demand across its portfolio of well-known brands in the home and kitchenware industry.

"We are entering a transformative phase of growth for Made by Gather," said Shae Hong, Founder and CEO of Made by Gather. "This partnership provides the strategic resources needed to continue to innovate in the kitchen – and beyond."

The transaction underscores Made by Gather's continued product innovation and the strength of its beloved brand platform, including Beautiful by Drew Barrymore™ and bella™, as well as the company's focus on accessible, and design‑forward home and kitchenware. With deep retail relationships and a growing portfolio of innovative products, Made by Gather is well positioned to scale its long‑term commitment to enriching life in every room.

"Made by Gather has built a unique platform defined by highly regarded brands, continued product innovation, and deep retail relationships. We are pleased to partner with the talented management team and key stakeholders as they execute on the company's strategic vision," said Bradley Kastner, Managing Director at MidCap Financial.

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About Made by Gather

Made by Gather is the company behind some of America's fastest‑growing home and kitchenware brands, including Beautiful by Drew Barrymore™ and bella™. Driven by a mission to make super-premium design and innovation accessible, the company combines thoughtful aesthetics, practical performance, and attainable pricing to elevate everyday living.

About The TCW Private Credit Group

The Private Credit Group of TCW specializes in providing senior secured loans to U.S.-based middle‑market borrowers. Since 2001, TCW has delivered private credit solutions across a broad range of industries and has the capability to underwrite financings of up to $300 million. TCW's substantial capital base and experienced investment team enable flexible structuring, high certainty of execution, and long‑term partnership. The TCW Private Credit Group is an investment platform that operates within TCW, a global asset management firm with more than fifty years of experience across fixed income, equities, and alternative strategies, serving institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of March 31, 2026, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for approximately $62 billion of commitments*. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $1.03 trillion as of March 31, 2026.

For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit www.midcapfinancial.com.

For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

*Including $7.1 billion of commitments managed by MidCap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, as reported under Item 5.F on Part 1 of its Form ADV

SOURCE Made by Gather