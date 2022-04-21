Made Coffee Teams Up with 154 Agency for Austin Arrival

Partnership Kicks Off Spring Product Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 154 Agency LLC (154), a full service digital marketing agency, announced today its agreement to partner with Made Coffee to increase brand visibility for the coffee company's current Austin spring launch.

"We are so excited for this opportunity to flex our e-commerce muscles and increase returns for Made as it expands to the Southwest." stated Jo Viscaino, Executive Director, 154. "Our event promotion expertise will play a huge role in getting the maximum coverage for the Company's expansion."

154 Agency specializes in boosting brand visibility for startups, small-cap companies, and e-commerce clients. Made Coffee can expect to receive cohesive brand representation in the areas of organic social, paid social, storytelling/copywriting, email marketing, SEO, event promotion, and media relations. Every element of the marketing mix is backed by market research, optimized demographic segmentation, and competitor analysis driven data.

"This Florida based brewery is on a serious mission is to provide its consumers the highest quality coffee with consistency from bean to can," stated Alejandro Gonzalvez, Social Media Director, 154. "We can't wait to introduce this quality product to more vendors in the Austin community."

The partnership will kick off with the following services:

Website and Social Media Audits

Market Research

Weekly Social Consultation

Heatmap Tracking

Video Production Consults

Social Media Content Temples

Paid Advertising Strategy

About Made Coffee

MADE Coffee was founded by a group of hospitality pros turned coffee connoisseurs. Our Founder, MikeRideout, worked a hospitality job in Downtown St. Petersburg FL when he realized the need for an espresso shot substitute for cocktails. Customers were raving about the mix of coffee in cocktails, but pulling a shot for every drink was cumbersome. He began tinkering in his kitchen for that perfect cold brew recipe and developed what would be the foundation for Made Coffee. He tapped co-founder and fellow bartender Taylor Prater in to help with marketing and brand execution and they were off and running. The duo maneuvered this bike around their hometown's up and coming downtown common areas. Local business owner friends allowed them to host events and pop-ups to serve the brews. Cold Brew cocktails were the go-to. But we wanted more. How could we get our brews all over Florida? Taking the lead from beer industry friends, we thought "what's better then cold brew, in a CAN? Our goal was to create an accessible, convenient, energizing beverage perfect for the Florida lifestyle we loved. Weattended trade shows and interned with the local breweries to learn processes and equipment. We opened our first facility, affectionately named the "Cannery" and got to work.Our first Cold Brew can was born in April 2017. Since that first can, we are now sold in over 1500 locations and growing. In 2018 we moved into our new "HQ" and have grown our team to help with sales, innovation and brand development. As a beverage family, we approach life on the Bright Side of Hustle. We know the hustle because we've lived it and loved it.From our beans to our brews, every ingredient in our process is chosen with intention. Whether you're making a pourover, a pot of coffee for the family, or slamming a can - it starts with the bean. We source our100% specialty grade beans from all over the world. We cultivate relationships with our farmers to ensure fair buying practices. We ask our farmers to send us samples of the different coffees we are interested in for the season.Once the beans land in our facility, we roast them, taste them, discuss them... then we do it again, and then again and yeah you guessed it, sometimes again. Once our Head Roaster has created the flavor profile we love and has brought that particular coffee to its full potential, that's when we say its Made Coffee. This Commitment to quality shines through in the taste and aromatics of our beans and brews. We roast, brew and can our coffee in house. MADE by us, for you. Every damn day. For more information, visit https://www.drinkmadecoffee.com/ .

About 154 Agency LLC

154 Agency LLC is a strategic digital media consulting company. It specializes in brand development, customer awareness, social media management, both social media advertising and google advertising, investor awareness, e-commerce marketing, customer acquisition, video production and SEO optimization. Its clients primarily fall within the education and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.154agency.com.

