Made in America Exclusive Sale & Design Giveaway

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence rings true to 2Modern, in more ways than one. 2Modern is independently founded and curated, and we're pleased to partner with like-minded creatives who practice their craft in America. Celebrate American independence and innovation during our annual MADE IN AMERICA SALE, which salutes American designers who dream, design, and manufacture in the U.S.A. This promotion aligns closely with 2Modern's mission to partner with brands that share a commitment to producing sustainably and domestically, while maintaining exceptional standards for style and integrity.

2Modern's Made in America Exclusive 15% Off Sale & American Design Giveaway

The Made in America Exclusive sale features up to 30% off savings on modern furniture, lighting and décor from participating American brands including Artless, Eastvold, Iannone Design, John Beck Steel, Lights Up, Merenda Wallpaper, Niche, Parvez Taj, Rich Brilliant Willing and Saloom. As part of this exclusive sales event, 2Modern will also give away 4 modern design items throughout the 4th of July Made in American campaign, with a total merchandise value of $2500, to 4 randomly selected participants that opt-in during the sale timeframe. Winners will be announced Friday, July 6th.

Made in America Giveaway designs include:

June 28 th -29 th Eastvold Classic Coffee Table

-29 Eastvold Classic Coffee Table June 30 th - July 1 st John Beck Steel Tube Desk Lamp

- John Beck Steel Tube Desk Lamp July 2 nd -3 rd Lights Up Meridian Copper Floor Lamp

-3 Lights Up Meridian Copper Floor Lamp July 4 th-5th Parvez Taj Wall Art .

Enter for a chance to win via pop-up on 2Modern homepage.

About 2Modern

2Modern features curated modern design from iconic and independent brands leading the way in sustainable, innovative, and unique design. 2Modern is authentically passionate about modern design which is reflected in our collection of venerable brands from Knoll®, Kartell, Louis Poulsen, Artemide, Emeco, FLOS, Heller; and rising stars, such as Moooi, Arteriors, Matter Made, James De Wulf, Gus, Blu Dot, and David Trubridge. 2Modern is predicated on excellent customer service, an easy-to-shop website, and knowledgeable sales team available to assist in both the professional Trade and retail consumer transactions.

