Made In Announces Strategic Investors Dedicated to The Brands' Mission To Disrupt the $17 Billion-A-Year Cookware Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Made In, the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer cookware company delivering quality, thoughtfully-constructed kitchen tools at an approachable price point, announced today the close of its $5M Seed funding round. The funding was led by Brian Spaly, Founder of Bonobos and Founder & CEO of Trunk Club, and Ezra Galston of Starting Line Ventures. Additional investors include The Alinea Group Co-Founders, Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas; Chef Tom Douglas; Barry Sternlicht, Founder of Starwood Capital; and The Labora Group, an early investor in Bandier and Citizenry; among others. These new members join Karp Reilly, the original investor in Made In.

"Over the last decade we've been approached by a myriad of cookware companies looking to pay us for endorsements or use of their product in our kitchens. We always said no, until we discovered Made In" said Nick Kokonas, Co-Founder of The Alinea Group. "Made In's cookware products are smartly designed and perfectly constructed. We love the product so much that we decided quickly to invest not only money, but also our time and ideas into the company."

Since founding the Company less than two years ago, Made In Co-Founders Jake Kalick and Chip Malt have been committed to revolutionizing the cookware industry by reducing the price associated with professional-quality cookware and providing home chefs with tools that can help them make restaurant quality food at home. Brian Spaly will join Made In's Board of Directors while The Alinea Group's Achatz and Kokonas will join existing investor Tom Colicchio as Advisory Board members, rounding out a board of awarded and recognized chefs.

"Nick, Grant, Brian, and Ezra immediately understood our mission to provide high quality culinary tools while enhancing the kitchen experience overall. Their passion for what we're building will make them instrumental members of our team," said Jake Kalick, Co-Founder & President of Made In. "As we continue to grow the Made In brand, partnering with like-minded investors furthers our goal to disrupt an industry traditionally dominated by legacy brands. We're excited to continue to offer consumers the tools – both educational and tangible – for them to become successful in the kitchen."

In 2018 alone, Made In's product portfolio had over 1050% growth while amassing a wait list of over 10,000 customers for the launches of new products like the recent Carbon Steel Skillet and award-winning Universal Lid. The company's product innovation model is based off of customer's desires, and uniquely suited to rapidly release new products based on real-time feedback. The funding will propel product development and innovation, scale production and expand Made In's team.

"Made In is a first mover in the direct-to-consumer space targeting cookware," said Brian Spaly, Founder of Bonobos and Founder & CEO of Trunk Club. "There have been many branded success stories based on this model, from ballet flats to eyeglasses, and Made In is poised to thrive in the kitchen space. I am thrilled to partner with Chip and Jake as they build out a full product suite for the growing community of home chefs."

This investment comes on the heels of Made In's Seed-1 Funding in August 2018, bringing the total funding to $8.33 million. Additional investors in this round include: Ben McKean, Founder of Hungry Root; Paul Hedrick, Founder of Tecovas; Josh Deckard, Former Assistant Press Secretary of George H Bush; Ed Wilson, Former President of Tribune Broadcasting; Jim Moroney, Dallas Media Executive; 30/30 Ventures; Fabulous Brands; Social Start Capital and Finn Capital.

ABOUT MADE IN

Made In launched in 2017 and offers smartly designed cookware specifically with the home cook in mind. Backed by Top Chef Judge, Tom Colicchio, the brand is one of the fastest-growing companies in the direct-to-consumer cookware space delivering quality, thoughtfully-constructed kitchen tools at an approachable price point.

Made In is on a mission to become the go-to premium kitchen brand by designing new products around customer needs, sourcing the best materials from the best regions in the world and partnering with the most experienced manufacturers. Since launching nationwide just one year ago, the company has accomplished meteoric growth with a multi-million dollar run rate and consistent customer return with over 40% of customers coming back to buy more. Most recently, Made In won TIME Magazine's Best Invention of the Year award for 2018 for the launch of their Universal Lid. Made In has also been featured in Vogue, New York Times, TODAY Show, etc.

