Made-in-China.com Hosts "Special Exhibition" Event, Leading Dozens of Chinese Suppliers to the Middle East Market

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi International Construction & Interior Design Exhibition (CIDEX), held at the Dhahran International Exhibitions Center from November 26th to 30th, witnessed the collective presence of 40 high-quality Chinese manufacturers guided by Made-in-China.com. This participation marked one of the initiatives introduced by Made-in-China.com as part of its "Special Exhibition" event.

Booths of Made-in-China.com and 40 manufacturers
Symphony of Destiny, produced by the Nanjing Arts Institute.
Made-in-China.com innovatively launched the "Special Exhibition" event this November, introducing a novel approach that combines online and offline promotional resources. This event focuses on building materials and new energy, guiding Chinese enterprises to showcase their products at both CIDEX and the Selected Sourcing Connect event in Dubai. By doing so, it provides them with the opportunity to explore new opportunities within industries and penetrate hot markets.

CIDEX, with over 20 years of history in the Saudi building materials industry, made its debut to the Chinese market for the first time this year, and Made-in-China.com secured exclusive selling rights for the Chinese exhibition group. Made-in-China located in the core exhibition area at CIDEX. Made-in-China.com hosted a new product launch event during the exhibition, where Chinese suppliers presented the latest technologies and robust products in the building materials industry through global live broadcasts. Additionally, an Audited Supplier services presentation and award ceremony were held, highlighting the upgraded services offered by Made-in-China.com. This year, Made-in-China.com has upgraded Audited Supplier services in four modules: service capability, quality control, research and development design, and sustainable development capability. These enhancements are designed to offer buyers a more comprehensive understanding of the overall strength capabilities of certified supplier enterprises.

Khaleel Zawaideh of Green Cities Contracting Est., a local Saudi engineering contractor, visited the booth of Made-in-China.com. Made-in-China.com recommended three suppliers for him. "Made-in-China.com helps me match precise suppliers to fulfill the needs of lighting, aluminum panels, and cold bending equipment," Khaleel said.

During this special exhibition, visits to the MODON (Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones) were scheduled to delve into the local business environment. Meetings with the influential Dhahran Chamber were also arranged to facilitate the establishment of trade relationships between Chinese suppliers and local businesses. This comprehensive approach aimed to assist enterprises in navigating the Middle Eastern market and uncovering market opportunities within and beyond the exhibitions.

It is noteworthy that Made-in-China.com collaborated with Nanjing University of the Arts and Nanjing University of Science and Technology to launch the activity "Youth Power: Creativity Goes Global" during this special exhibition. This collaboration between academia and the platform resulted in a distinctive fusion of traditional building materials and youthful creativity. By seamlessly merging materials with art, the initiative endeavored to explore practical innovations where art and technology intersect, crafting a unique and enduring impression of "Made-in-China".

Over the next few days of the special exhibition, Made-in-China.com will also organize the largest Selected Sourcing Connect event of 2023 in Dubai. This event will bring together buyers from the building materials industry for an industry-level salon. The Selected Sourcing Connect event is a reverse offline procurement event organized by Made-in-China.com. This unique event begins by identifying buyer demands and subsequently invites local high-quality buyers and business associations to gather offline, facilitating high-quality negotiations between buyers and sellers through advanced matching.

Committed to leveraging its online and offline advantages, Made-in-China.com aims to bring more high-quality Chinese suppliers and products to global buyers. By continuing to play a pivotal role in connecting businesses worldwide, Made-in-China.com aims to facilitate international trade and foster mutually beneficial relationships between buyers and suppliers.

