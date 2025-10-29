Made-in-China.com Launches Global Sourcing AI Assistant "SourcingAI 2.0," Boosting Sourcing Efficiency by 35%

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "Innovate & Connect: Global Business Gala 2025" hosted by Made-in-China.com, the platform officially unveiled SourcingAI 2.0, marking a new milestone in applying artificial intelligence to empower global sourcing through end-to-end buyer–seller collaboration and full-chain intelligence.

Made-in-China.com Launches Global Sourcing AI Assistant "SourcingAI 2.0" Buyers are experiencing SourcingAI 2.0 at the Global Business Gala

The event brought together top global buyers and selected suppliers, alongside representatives from the Polish-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, international corporate decision-makers, and popular influencers with millions of followers. During the event, Made-in-China.com demonstrated live how SourcingAI 2.0 makes global sourcing easier, faster, and smarter.

Since 2017, Made-in-China.com has built a dedicated AI research team and has been investing heavily in vertical AI applications. In 2023, Made-in-China.com introduced "AI Mic", an exclusive AI assistant for global trade suppliers, marking the first comprehensive application of AI technology in the B2B export sector. As of June 30, 2025, AI Mic has served over 13,000 Chinese enterprises, significantly improving operational efficiency and lead conversion rates.

Building upon the maturity of its seller-side products, Made-in-China.com has extended its AI application to the buyer side. In 2024, it launched SourcingAI 1.0, an intelligent search engine designed to help global buyers quickly and precisely locate the right products from vast databases. The newly launched SourcingAI 2.0, however, represents a major leap forward — it not only understands searches, but also understands sourcing, upgrading buyers from simply finding products to making smarter sourcing decisions.

SourcingAI 2.0 addresses key pain points in cross-border sourcing by enabling one-stop AI-assisted decision-making through intelligent matching and supplier background checks. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, it redefines the sourcing journey — from posting a sourcing request and identifying suppliers, to smart price comparison, supplier qualification verification, and order management.

According to research data from the Made-in-China.com User Research Institute, SourcingAI 2.0 can improve buyers' overall sourcing efficiency by up to 35%.

During the beta testing phase, Samuel Martinez, a furniture buyer from Colombia, tried out the supplier background-check function, product search mode, and assisted procurement mode. "I believe this will help a lot of people — even someone who has never done global sourcing — because with SourcingAI, you can start a business anytime. This is a game-changer," he said.

SourcingAI 2.0 also marks the formation of an intelligent synergy ecosystem at Made-in-China.com — "AI Mic (for sellers) + SourcingAI 2.0 (for buyers)" — creating a closed-loop AI empowerment model that enhances both sides of global trade.

Cao Rui, President of Made-in-China.com, stated that this strategic framework will help both buyers and sellers boost efficiency and make every global trade connection more efficient and trustworthy.

Media Contact:

Yichun Wu

+8602566775597

[email protected]

SOURCE Made-in-China.com