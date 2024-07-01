Made In Cookware Expands North American Operations with Launch of Canadian Webstore and New Fulfillment Partner

The Chef-Trusted Brand Celebrates Canada Day with Fast Shipping, Easy Returns for Canadians

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Made In Cookware (Made In), a premium brand that makes restaurant-quality cookware for home cooks and professional chefs alike, launched its Canadian webstore madeincookware.ca to serve customers in Canada via a direct-to-consumer model. This North American expansion marks a new focus on international distribution for the company, which was founded in 2017 by Chip Malt and Jake Kalick and sells a wide variety of kitchen goods to hospitality businesses, home cooks, and select wholesale partners.

Made In's Stainless Cookware is used by home cooks and professional chefs alike.

"We are excited to celebrate Canada Day this year by launching a new and improved shopping experience at madeincookware.ca," says Co-founder and CEO Chip Malt. "We invested time and resources into building out new capabilities that will ensure our customers in Canada have a great experience with our brand from their first encounter to product purchase and beyond."

Thanks to a new Canadian fulfillment center partner, Made In now promises 2-5 day shipping across most of Canada, easy local returns for Canadian customers, and dedicated customer support. These benefits join the brand's existing offering of a lifetime limited warranty backed by rigorous product testing and quality assurance.

Made In is trusted by award-winning chefs all over the world, and more than 30 restaurants in Canada are existing Made In customers, including Canoe in Toronto, Cabaret l'Enfer in Montreal, and Old Mill in Stanbridge.

"We know the Made In customer is global," says Malt. "This launch is a vital first step in making sure we give each person who encounters our brand the best experience possible—no matter where they are located in the world."

About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen.

Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's best online shops of 2024.

