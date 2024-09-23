Made In Cookware Launches in the United Kingdom

The Fourth-Generation Cookware Brand Continues to Expand Internationally

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 Today Made In Cookware (Made In), a premium brand that makes restaurant-quality cookware for home cooks and professional chefs alike, launched its U.K. webstore madeincookware.co.uk to serve customers in the United Kingdom via a direct-to-consumer model. This expansion comes on the heels of the company's entry into the Canadian market in July of this year and signals an increased focus on serving global consumers.

Made In's products are induction-compatible and backed by warranty.

"We are excited to make the leap across the pond just two short months after our launch in Canada," says Jake Kalick, co-founder and President. "At Made In we work with some of the best manufacturers and most accomplished chefs in the world to create cookware that performs to the highest standards, and we are happy to now make that available to customers in the U.K."

With this launch, Made In will offer fast shipping and returns for customers in the U.K. along with the lifetime warranties and quality assurance checks that come with all Made In products. Bulk orders are also available to restaurants and hotels in the U.K. via the company's hospitality supply program, which surpassed 2,000 customers earlier this year.

"My great grandfather started a kitchen supply business in Boston in the 1920s," says Kalick. "It's incredible to think that his legacy paved the way for Made In to become not only a national company but an international brand."

Since it was founded in 2017 by Kalick and his childhood best friend Chip Malt, Made In has distinguished itself from other cookware brands through its product innovation model, working with professional chefs who are both paying customers and product testers/advisors, and its dedication to craftsmanship, collaborating with multi-generational family-owned factories primarily in the U.S. and Western Europe.

"We know that shoppers in the U.K. care about where and how their products are made," says Kalick, "At Made In we place a lot of care in creating both quality products and a seamless shopping experience alike so customers can feel confident when they make a purchase with us, whether they are in the United Kingdom, United States, or Canada."

About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen.

Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's best online shops of 2024. For more information, visit madeincookware.com .

