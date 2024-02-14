Made In Cookware Surpasses 2,000 Restaurant Customers

The Company Is Now Trusted By Chefs In 17 Countries And All 50 States

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Made In Cookware (Made In), a premium brand that makes restaurant-quality cookware for home cooks and professional chefs alike, officially surpassed 2,000 restaurant customers around the world. These hospitality customers span 17 countries outside of the United States and all 50 states and include hotels and cruise ships as well as restaurants.

Chef Martin Stayer of Nobie's in Houston has been a Made In Cookware customer since 2018

"I grew up working for my family's 100-year-old restaurant supply business so the restaurant supply side of Made In has always been really special to me" says Co-founder and President Jake Kalick. "We are so grateful to every single chef who has trusted us enough to purchase our products and help us reach this 2,000-customer milestone."

Since its founding in 2017, Made In has worked with culinary leaders like Chefs Grant Achatz, Mashama Bailey and Matt Horn to refine the tools it makes for commercial and home kitchens. Made In has also partnered with chefs like Nancy Silverton and Tom Colicchio to create innovative new products from scratch like the Baking Slab and Tom Colicchio Pan. Made In works with award-winning chefs like Fermin Nunez and Melissa Perello, and 47 of this year's James Beard Award Semifinalists are Made In customers. The brand can also be found in hotels, including The Global Ambassador which recently opened in Phoenix, AZ.

Made In's deep relationships with chefs are at the heart of the brand's strategy for attracting home cooks as well. The company gives chefs a platform through Made In Studio, the in-house creative culinary hub for chef customers of the brand, which all Made In fans can access for the latest tips, tricks and recipes from experts.

"Watching our number of restaurant customers grow over the years has been validating from both a product and business standpoint," says Kalick. "Some of the best chefs in the world use Made In, and I think it's incredible that we can in turn bring those same high-quality products to home cooks, hopefully making cooking more enjoyable for everyone."

About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen.

Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's best online shops of 2024.

