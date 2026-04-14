China and Europe's automotive industries explore new avenues for cooperation

PARIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from ChinaToday.

Paris, April 14 (local time) - Maison internationale in Paris buzzed with energy this morning as the Electric Vehicle Forum and Exhibition: Seeking Sino-European Cooperation and Partnerships got underway. Gathered by the Seine, more than 150 automotive executives from China and Europe exchanged ideas and explored opportunities in new energy vehicles, intelligent connected vehicle technologies and industrial supply chain collaboration.

Made-in-Wuhan Makes Debut in Paris

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former prime minister of France and co-chairman of the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), attended the event and delivered remarks.

Participants agreed that the automotive industries of China and Europe are mutually interdependent. They underscored the importance of open collaboration and harnessing complementary strengths to safeguard the stability and resilience of industrial and supply chains in the face of global transformations.

Liu Ziqing, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Wuhan Municipal Committee and secretary of the WEDZ Party Working Committee, said in his address, "We have brought outstanding 'Made-in-Wuhan' products to Paris not only to showcase our latest achievements but more importantly to join hands with our European partners to move forward together." He noted that WEDZ was established to serve as the base for the Sino-French joint venture Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile (DPCA), which led to deep cooperation with the French automotive industry spanning more than three decades.

More than 30 years ago, French automaker PSA Group (now Stellantis) partnered with Dongfeng Motor Corporation in WEDZ to establish DPCA, becoming one of China's earliest joint venture automakers with over 6.5 million cumulative customers. "Today, Stellantis is once again joining hands with Dongfeng Motor Corporation to explore a new model for Sino-French joint ventures with DPCA at its core. This aligns perfectly with our vision of relaunching our second entrepreneurship journey," Liu added.

Just over a month ago, on March 3, Robert Peugeot, vice chairman of Stellantis, led a delegation on a visit to WEDZ. At that time, Liu and the delegation reached a consensus that Stellantis would deepen its presence in China and return to Wuhan, helping DPCA achieve a strong comeback.

The current Paris exchange serves as a continuation and expansion of that cooperative momentum.

In his remarks, Raffarin also highlighted the long history and achievements of China-France automotive cooperation. Noting that amid profound transformations in the global automotive industry, both sides hold tremendous potential in frontier areas such as new energy and intelligent connectivity, he encouraged more Chinese enterprises to enter the French market and European companies to actively participate in China's open and cooperative industrial chains.

During the exchange, representatives from Stellantis, Dongfeng and Lotus Cars delivered brand presentations, showcasing their latest electric and intelligent vehicle models and technological achievements. Star models including the M-Hero 917, Voyah Dream, Voyah Courage, Nammi Box, Lotus Eletre and Lotus Emeya made their collective debut, drawing interest from numerous guests.

The automotive industries of Wuhan and France have deepened cooperation over time. Global leading automotive component supplier Valeo Group serves as a strong example. In 1995, Valeo established its first lighting factory in China within WEDZ. Over three decades and through four expansions, Wuhan now hosts not only an advanced manufacturing base but also Valeo's largest global lighting R&D center and global software technology center. Wuhan has become a crucial engine for Valeo's development in electrification and intelligent technologies.

This deeply embedded cooperative ecosystem was further validated by agreements reached during the Paris event. Multiple leading French automotive dealer groups reached preliminary agreements with Chinese enterprises, and WEDZ signed cooperation agreements with European automotive industrial chain leaders including Fiamm, Valeo, and ZF, covering areas such as components, technology R&D and market expansion.

Representatives from French automotive industry platforms including the French Automotive Industry Platform, French Equipment and Parts Manufacturers Association and the Organizing Committee of Paris Motor Show, leading French dealer groups such as Emil Frey Group, COSMOBILIS Group and Bernard Group, as well as financial and energy network enterprises including Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and EDF Group attended the event.

This "Made-in-Wuhan, Global Journey" event in Paris marks a significant milestone in accelerating the global expansion of Wuhan's automotive industry. Wuhan is expected to host a series of roadshows and promotional activities under the "Made-in-Wuhan" banner in multiple key cities at home and abroad this year, enhancing the global reach of its products.

SOURCE ChinaToday