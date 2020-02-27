Made of Millions Launches Modern Advocacy Platform for the Mental Health Community

The platform's key feature is a schedule of live-streamed content created to bring informative mental health conversations, presentations and conferences to the community for free. These livestreams will feature leading advocates, experts, educators and cultural commentators, and be hosted through popular streaming and social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Crowdcast, making them free, findable and open for community engagement.

"After 4 years in the mental health space, we realized that the community lacks a singular educational 'hub'," says Made of Millions cofounder Lauren O'Shaughnessy. "What we hope to create with our live schedule, is a compilation point for the mental health community where people can host, watch and contribute to programming that covers a wide range of topics and experiences, not just those were used to hearing about."

Livestream content partners include a diverse group of organizations, professionals and advocates hosting series and one-off conversations on topics they excel in, such as harm reduction drug education, workplace advocacy, the overlaps between mental and sexual wellbeing, and more. The growing list includes The Drug Policy Alliance, ThriveNYC, therapist and author Natasha Daniels, sex educator Davondra Brown, and youth-run advocacy group, Open Mind Gymm.

"Our organizations share similar ethos, including the belief that technology can be used as a tool for change and that intersectional conversations can transform the lives of today's young people," says Sasha Simon of the Drug Policy Alliance. "We're thrilled to work with the Made of Millions team on bringing these conversations to life."

The new website will also include a revamped library of educational resources, including in-depth information on over 30 conditions, curated videos from advocates and experts, a community-submitted resource directory, and volunteer opportunities.

"We want to discuss things that aren't being discussed, reach people who aren't being reached, and encourage our community to get involved in the process," says cofounder and creative director, Anastasia Kuznetsova. "The sooner mental health leaders start working together, the faster we can alleviate suffering."

Alongside the platform launch, Made of Millions is introducing new medical and advocacy advisory boards, assembled to strengthen the quality of information and diversity of perspective that the nonprofit provides. Board members include Dr. Jody Adewale (clinical psychologist and former opioid addict seen on Surviving R. Kelly ), Dr. Imani Walker (psychiatrist and social justice advocate seen on Bravo's Married to Medicine ), Dr. Jenny Yip (clinical psychologist, author, and anxiety expert), and others.

About Made of Millions:

Made of Millions Foundation is a global mental health advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health. It's platforms, events, campaigns and resources reach millions of sufferers around the world each year. For more information, please visit http://www.madeofmillions.com .

