Made Scientific and Cellergy Therapeutics Announce Manufacturing Partnership to Advance First-in-Human Mitochondrial Therapy

PRINCETON, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, Inc., a leading U.S.-based clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Cellergy Therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class mitochondrial transplantation therapies, today announced a manufacturing partnership to advance Cellergy's mitochondrial therapy CLG-001 toward first-in-human clinical studies.

Under this collaboration, Cellergy Therapeutics will leverage Made Scientific's GMP manufacturing capabilities to implement and scale Cellergy's proprietary mitochondrial isolation and purification process. The work will support the production of clinical-grade CLG-001 for upcoming trials under Israel's Ministry of Health (MoH) compassionate-use framework and a Phase I clinical study with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

CLG-001 is based on mitochondria purified from healthy donors and developed to restore cellular energy production — a novel therapeutic approach for conditions driven by mitochondrial dysfunction. These include metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and age-related conditions.

The partnership is designed to ensure a robust and compliant manufacturing pathway as Cellergy advances its innovative therapeutic platform from research to clinical translation.

"Our manufacturing partnership with Cellergy Therapeutics represents an exciting expansion of cell therapy into the emerging field of mitochondrial medicine — an important and promising new frontier for treating disease," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of Made Scientific. "Made's integrated development and cGMP manufacturing capabilities — including manufacturing in full compliance with U.S. FDA and EU GMP Annex 1 requirements including Qualified Person (QP) release of drug product — are uniquely positioned to support the scale-up of this innovative therapy and to help ensure its clinical and commercial viability. We look forward to partnering with Cellergy to bring a transformative solution to patients affected by degenerative and metabolic diseases. Through this partnership, Made Scientific continues to build on its mission: Defy Limits. Deliver Results."

"Made Scientific brings deep technical expertise and proven capabilities in cell therapy manufacturing, making them an ideal partner as we advance CLG-001 toward the clinic," said Rachel Diamant, CEO of Cellergy Therapeutics. "Together, we aim to redefine how cellular energy deficits are addressed, with the goal of restoring health and function for patients affected by mitochondrial dysfunction related conditions."

Through this collaboration, Cellergy's leadership in mitochondrial science and Made Scientific's manufacturing excellence will combine to accelerate the transition of CLG-001 into clinical development.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical- and commercial-supply. Operating from two U.S.- based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Cellergy Therapeutics

Cellergy Therapeutics is a pioneer and a world leader in systemic mitochondrial transplantation therapy. Cellergy's proprietary bioreactor-grown mitochondria, delivered via intravenous infusion, are designed to reach every tissue and organ — restoring cellular energy and rejuvenating function at the source. By harnessing young, healthy mitochondria, Cellergy's target one of the most fundamental drivers of aging and disease: mitochondrial dysfunction. Cellergy's platform enables a scalable, repeatable, and systemic approach to cellular restoration. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cellergy is advancing its pipeline of mitochondrial therapies toward clinical development to enhance healthy longevity and quality of life.

