Made Scientific Strengthens Board to Support Scale-Up and Commercial Readiness in Cell Therapy Manufacturing

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell therapies, today announced the continued build-out of its Board of Directors, including the appointment of Ted Dolan and Soyoung Park. They join Jin Pyun, Harry S. Rathore, Ph.D., and Yonghoon Kim, alongside Chairman and CEO Syed T. Husain, as part of a deliberate effort to align the company's governance with its next phase of growth.

Over the past year, Made Scientific has assembled a Board with deep experience spanning CDMO operations, global commercialization, the broader healthcare ecosystem, strategic planning, and financial stewardship. With these additions, the Board further strengthens its ability to support the company's transition toward late-phase and commercial cell therapy manufacturing.

This evolution comes as Made Scientific expands its GMP manufacturing capacity at its Princeton, NJ campus to meet increasing demand from advanced therapy developers. As programs move closer to commercialization, the ability to scale operations, ensure operational discipline, and execute reliably becomes critical — areas where the Board brings direct, relevant experience.

Made Scientific is supported by GC Corporation, a long-term strategic shareholder providing stability, global perspective, and sustained investment in the business. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building deliberately — prioritizing scale and quality over short-term outcomes — and positions Made Scientific to advance cell therapy manufacturing with a long-term vision.

"As both Chairman and CEO, I've been very intentional about how we've built this Board over time," said Syed T. Husain. "These are leaders who understand how to scale in complex environments and how therapies move through the broader healthcare ecosystem. With the addition of Ted and Soyoung, we are even better positioned to execute as we expand capacity, support increasingly complex and late-stage programs, and continue progressing toward becoming a leading cell therapy CDMO partner."

Board of Directors

SYED T. HUSAIN

Syed T. Husain serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Made Scientific, bringing deep experience across the CDMO spectrum from development through commercialization of established and emerging therapeutic modalities, and leading the company's evolution toward late-phase and commercial cell therapy manufacturing. He previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Resilience, where he drove commercial growth and established strategic partnerships. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Emergent BioSolutions, Alcami Corporation, and Lonza.

TED DOLAN

Ted Dolan brings more than 40 years of CDMO and pharmaceutical manufacturing leadership across drug substance, drug product, and analytical services. He most recently served as COO of BioVectra and has held senior leadership roles at Alcami, Lonza, and Johnson Matthey. He adds deep operational expertise in scaling manufacturing organizations and driving execution across complex programs.

YONGHOON KIM

Yonghoon Kim brings extensive experience in global investment and financial management. He currently serves as CFO of MOHABI Investment USA, Inc., with prior experience at international investment and accounting firms including PwC Korea and NH Investment & Securities (formerly Woori Investment & Securities).

SOYOUNG PARK

Soyoung Park brings more than two decades of experience in strategy and advisory within the bio-healthcare sector, including IQVIA, A.T. Kearney, and Oliver Wyman. She currently serves as Managing Director of Strategy Planning at GC Corporation. Her background strengthens Made Scientific's strategic planning capabilities and supports alignment with global partners, including long-term collaboration with GC Corporation.

JIN PYUN

Jin Pyun is CEO of GC Ventures and brings more than 25 years of experience across the global healthcare ecosystem, including biopharma, digital health, and healthcare delivery. He has held leadership roles at Pfizer, Nobilis Health (formerly, NYSE: HLTH), WebMD, and HealthTap, driving commercialization and market development strategies across both B2C and B2B healthcare platforms.

HARRY S. RATHORE, Ph.D.

Harry S. Rathore brings over 40 years of leadership experience across the pharma life sciences and CDMO sector specializing in small molecules and biologics. He currently serves on several boards, including Gannet Biochem and Ascensus Specialties and is a Founder & CEO of Symmetra Biosciences — an advisory practice dedicated to CDMO and PE clients. Previously, Harry has held chief executive roles at Borregaard Synthesis, Lonza India, Callery LLC, and Polyorganix, Inc.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical and commercial supply. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Made Scientific combines the agility of a specialist CDMO with the deep technical expertise to deliver reliable and scalable solutions, supported by their long-term strategic backer, GC Corporation, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. For more information, visit madescientific.com.

Media Contact

Lucy Taylor

Head of Marketing

Made Scientific, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Made Scientific, Inc.